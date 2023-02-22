Elite Elevators Launches A New Brand Logo As Part Of Its Rebrand
The company’s new logo chronicles its massive growth and success in the last decade
The Real Home Lifts”CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Elevators is an Indian home elevator company headquartered in Chennai, India. They are the authorised global partner of TK Access Solutions - a German home elevator manufacturer. Elite Elevators is a premium home mobility solutions provider, boasting German-engineered and Italian-made creations. Elite Elevators has changed its brand logo to encapsulate its milestone accolades and company growth over its decade-long existence.
— Elite Elevators
As of 2022, the company was named a TK Access Solutions' authorised global partner. In November 2022, Elite Elevators was named the “Most Luxurious Home Elevator Brand” by Business Mint in New Delhi. This month, the company launched its exclusive home elevator range – the E Series. As a result, it only felt natural for the top executives of the company to capture these high, well-deserved moments in the form of a new brand logo.
“Our new logo is a reflection of the myriad ways Elite Elevators has grown and risen as a company. We believe that this new logo and brand embodies the spirit of innovation, excellence, and partnership that has always been at the heart of Elite Elevators. Now more than ever, we are steadily achieving our vision and mission and felt that it was the right time to refresh our look - literally - before we take on the world,” said a spokesperson for Elite Elevators.
As an authorized partner with TK Access Solutions we offer the highest in German engineered and Italian designed products to our customers on a global level. A new brand will only strengthen Elite Elevators highly successful position in the home mobility sector. .
About Elite Elevators:
Elite Elevators is an Indian home mobility company with its head office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company provides home lifts, stairlifts, platform lifts, gearless home elevators and hydraulic lifts to residences across the country. Elite Elevators is the authorised global partner of TK Access Solutions, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of premium home mobility products. Engineered in Germany and made in Italy, their home lifts can be customised to meet each client's individual needs. Elite Elevators has a global presence with operations in Australia, Malaysia and the UAE. For more information, visit www.eliteelevators.com
