COVID-19 FLiRT in PH; Gatchalian presses need to create Center for Disease Control

PHILIPPINES, June 5 - Press Release
June 5, 2024

Following the detection of the FLiRT variant of COVID-19 in the Philippines, Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated the need to create the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under the Department of Health (DOH).

Gatchalian is one of the co-authors of the "Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) Act (Senate Bill No. 1869)," which seeks to create the CDC. Under the proposed measure, the CDC shall serve as the technical authority on forecasting, analysis, strategy, and standards development to prevent and control diseases and health security events.

Under the proposed measure, the CDC will have the following functions: the implementation of disease surveillance and field epidemiology activities, the establishment and strengthening of public health laboratories, the recommendation of actions for public health threats, and the building of local capacity for surveillance and health research, among others.

The CDC will be mandated to set the standards for surveillance at the country's ports of entry. It will also coordinate with the Bureau of Quarantine for operationalization and stakeholder management.

To support the Department of Health's regional offices, the center shall have regional counterparts that will maintain technical capacity for epidemiology and surveillance, health statistics, laboratory, and research. Provinces, cities, and municipalities shall adopt and localize standards and guidelines developed by the CDC.

"Naging aral sa atin noong panahon ng pandemya kung gaano kahalaga na maging handa sa panahon ng mga krisis pang-kalusugan. Kaya naman patuloy nating isinusulong ang pagtatatag ng Center for Disease Control and Prevention upang mapaigting ang ating kahandaan na tumugon sa mga krisis tulad ng pandemya at iba pang mga sakuna," said Gatchalian.

Paglikha sa Center for Disease Control and Prevention isinusulong ni Gatchalian

Kasunod ng pagkakatunton ng FLiRT variant ng COVID-19 sa bansa, muling iginiit ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pangangailangan sa paglikha ng Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Isa si Gatchalian sa mga may akda ng "Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) Act (Senate Bill No. 1869)" na layong likhain ang CDC. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang CDC ang magsisilbing awtoridad sa forecasting, pagsusuri, stratehiya, at mga pamantayan upang masugpo ang mga sakit at tugunan ang mga sakunang may kinalaman sa health security ng bansa.

Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, kabilang sa magiging mga responsibilidad ng CDC ang mga sumusunod: pagpapatupad ng mga gawain sa disease surveillance at epidemiology, pagpapatayo at pagpapatatag ng mga public health laboratories, pag-rekomenda ng mga hakbang sa pagsugpo ng mga bantang pang-kalusugan, at pagpapatatag ng lokal na kapasidad sa surveillance at health research.

Ang CDC rin ang magtatakda ng mga pamantayan para sa surveillance ng mga ports of entry ng bansa. Makikipag-ugnayan din ito sa Bureau of Quarantine sa pagpapatupad ng surveillance at sa iba pang mga stakeholders.

Upang suportahan ang regional offices ng Department of Health, magkakaroon ang CDC ng mga regional counterparts na magpapanatili ng technical capacity para sa epidemiology at surveillance, health statistics, mga laboratoryo, at pananaliksik. Magiging mandato naman sa mga probinsya, munisipalidad, at mga siyudad na i-angkop sa kanilang mga lugar ang mga pamantayang bubuuin ng CDC.

"Naging aral sa atin noong panahon ng pandemya kung gaano kahalaga na maging handa sa panahon ng mga krisis pang-kalusugan. Kaya naman patuloy nating isinusulong ang pagtatatag ng Center for Disease Control and Prevention upang mapaigting ang ating kahandaan na tumugon sa mga krisis tulad ng pandemya at iba pang mga sakuna," ani Gatchalian.

