Tabletop Spirometer Market is estimated to reach US$1,142.252 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.03%
The tabletop spirometer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% from US$927.169 million in 2022 to US$1,142.252 million by 2029.
The tabletop spirometer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% from US$927.169 million in 2022 to US$1,142.252 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the tabletop spirometer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,142.252 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
A spirometer is a medical device that measures ventilation, the flow of air in and out of the lungs. The spirometer helps in clearing anesthesia and loosening mucus from the lungs. A spirometer device also measures the capacity of the lungs by measuring the total air intake and total time to breathe out all the air. A spirometer device generally comes in two categories, a flow-oriented incentive (FIS) and a volume-oriented incentive (VIS). FIS helps in increasing the muscles in the upper chest, as it forces the user to breathe harder. Whereas a VIS is a device specially designed to promote deep breathing and help in enhancing lung functions.
The spirometer offers various usages, like identifying early changes in the lung's functions, estimating the risk of respiratory complications, and also detecting narrowing of the airways. Similarly, in the type category, the spirometer comes in majorly three major categories, pneumotachometer, fully electronic spirometer, and windmill-type spirometer. A pneumotachometer is a device that measures the quantity of airflow into the lungs and offers stress exercise, metabolic measurements, and other pulmonary testing. An electric spirometer device measures ventilation, by measuring airflow rates in a channel, without the use of any moving or mechanical parts. A windmill-type spirometer is a lightweight spirometer, that helps in measuring the forced vital capacity of the lungs, using water.
One of the major drivers for the increase in the market demand for the spirometer meter can be the increasing cases of pulmonary infections and diseases. Asthma is one of the major diseases in the pulmonary disease category, which requires constant observation to determine the condition of the lungs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) USA, the total number of reported cases of asthma in the USA was about 24.963 million, in 2021. According to Asthma and Lungs UK, long exposure to air pollution can result in severe lung conditions, like asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). The cases of asthma are being pushed by the decreasing air quality globally, especially in the Asia Pacific region. According to IQAir, five of the top and most polluted countries are in Asia. Countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal are among the most polluted nations in the world. This increases the cases of pulmonary disease in the area, increasing the market size of the spirometer.
The spirometer market, especially the tabletop spirometer market is increasing rapidly, mainly through various factors like technological changes, and the adoption of better technology in the devices. In January 2024, NuvoAir get the FDA approval of their new in-home use spirometer. The company stated that its in-home device will offer constant care to patients suffering from several pulmonary diseases and infections. Similarly, in September 2022, Alveofit and AstraZeneca India partnered together to offer spirometer devices that enable IoT (Internet of Things) into respiratory devices.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tabletop-spirometer-market
The tabletop spirometer market by type is segmented into multiple categories, pneumotachometer, fully electronic spirometer, windmill-type spirometer, and others. The fully electronic spirometer is anticipated to attain a maximum share in the type category under the tabletop spirometer market. The electronic spirometer offers fewer mechanical parts making it more efficient and serviceable, and it can adopt new technologies like IoT and others.
The tabletop spirometer market by end-user is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare, and research and academic institutions. The demand for the tabletop spirometer in the end-user segment is expected to attain the maximum share in the homecare category. With the advancements in technology and the introduction and adoption of new technologies, the tabletop spirometer will achieve more accuracy and more cost-efficiency, making it accessible to the common household. Especially in developing countries, with higher air pollution and lower income, the accessibility of the device will increase its market size in the homecare category.
Based on geography, the tabletop spirometer market is expanding significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, as the region is the most polluted region globally. Countries like China, India, and Bangladesh, have the highest amount of air pollution, which is related to various pulmonary diseases, like asthma and COPD. The increase in pulmonary diseases will cause the demand for the tabletop spirometer to increase exponentially in the region, increasing its global demand.
The research includes several key players from the tabletop spirometer market, such as COSMED srl, Schiller, Sibelmed, Neurosoft, Ivanovo, Russia, PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices, Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH, BTL, and MGC Diagnostic Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the tabletop spirometer market as follows:
• By Type
o Pneumotachometer
o Fully Electronic Spirometer
o Windmill-type Spirometer
o Others
• By End-user
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
o Homecare
o Research and Academic Institutions
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• COSMED srl
• Schiller
• Sibelmed
• Neurosoft, Ivanovo, Russia
• PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices
• Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH
• BTL
• MGC Diagnostic Corporation
Explore More Reports:
• Inertial Navigation System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/inertial-navigation-system-market
• Safety Motion Control Meter: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-safety-motion-control-market
• Source Measure Unit Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/source-measure-unit-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn