Frozen Fruit Market is estimated to reach US$7.163 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.81%
The frozen fruit market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% from US$4.517 billion in 2022 to US$7.163 billion by 2029.
The frozen fruit market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% from US$4.517 billion in 2022 to US$7.163 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the frozen fruit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$7.163 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Fruits are a healthy source of nutrients and fibers for the human body. Fruits help in lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease. Various fruits can also improve blood sugar levels along with aiding in weight management. Frozen fruits are picked when ripened and flash-frozen to preserve them for a longer period. Frozen fruits generally last for a longer period than fresh fruit, and they offer the consumer a more economical option. Frozen fruit is generally pre-cleaned and pre-sliced, offering the consumer hassle-free consumption.
According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, frozen fruit is among the top-traded products globally. It was estimated that in 2022, a total of US$ 7.54 billion worth of frozen fruit trade occurred globally. In this Poland exported frozen fruits worth US$ 719 million, followed by Serbia at US$ 555 million and Canada at US$ 553 million. The USA became the biggest importer of frozen fruits valued at US$ 1.5 billion, followed by China at US$ 785 million.
Various global companies are also introducing various frozen fruit products like dips, and blends, creating new demand for the frozen fruit market. For instance, in March 2024, USA-based frozen snack brand TrüFrü launched its service and products in the UK market. The brand initially introduced three main flavors, strawberries, raspberries, and Piña Colada pineapple, available in white, milk, and dark chocolate coating. In September 2023, Oppo Brothers launched its Oppo Dipped, a new concept in frozen fruit snacking. They launched frozen fruit snacks like strawberries, bananas, raspberries, pineapple, and coconut, dipped in a thick layer of Belgian chocolate, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/frozen-fruit-market
The frozen fruit market by product is segmented into three categories, berries, citrus fruits, and tropical fruits. The berries category is anticipated to attain a maximum share in the product segment of the global frozen fruit market. Berries are one of the most traded fruit products, which consists of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and many others. Most of the frozen fruit snacks sold globally also consist of various varieties of berries.
The frozen fruit market by form is segmented into whole, cubed, sliced, and others. Under the form segment, the cubbed category of frozen fruits is expected to gain a higher market share. The cubbed form of fruit can be used in various applications, commercially as well as for residential consumption. This form can be added to products like ice cream, and dips, and can also be consumed instantly.
The frozen fruit market by source is segmented into two categories, organic and inorganic. Based on the source, the organic fruit is expected to attain the maximum share, as it offers chemical and preservative-free production. Apart from this, the global demand for organic foods and fruits has increased significantly over the years.
By distribution channel, the frozen fruit market is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment is sure to attain maximum market share as it offers a larger variety of choices with hands-on experience to the consumer, in comparison to the online mode. The offline mode of distribution includes retail, supermarts, hypermarts, and other local suppliers.
The frozen fruit market by application, is segmented into confectionary & bakery, dairy products, fruit-based beverages, and jams & preserves. Jams and preservatives are sure to attain maximum share in the application segment of frozen fruits globally. The jams and preservatives offer the consumer an easy-to-use option with an availability of choices.
Based on geography, the frozen fruit market is expanding significantly in the European region for various reasons, mainly because of the increasing consumer awareness related to veganism and organic diet. Europe is among the biggest importers of fresh fruits and also produces organic fruits at higher volumes. The shift in dietary preferences makes fruits and fruit products, like jams, juices, and bread, one of the top priorities of the consumer.
The research includes several key players from the consumer drones market, such as Val-Mex Frozen Foods, LLC, Willamette Valley Fruit Company (Oregon Potato Company), Frozen Fruit Co. LLC, De Marchi, Dawtona Frozen, Greenyard, Euroberry Pty Ltd, Cold Alex, Vegtal Solution, and Pitaya Foods.
The market analytics report segments the frozen fruits market as follows:
• By Product
o Berries
o Citrus Fruits
o Tropical Fruits
o Others
• By Form
o Whole
o Cubed
o Sliced
o Others
• By Source
o Organic
o Inorganic
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Application
o Confectionary and Bakery
o Dairy Products
o Fruit Based Beverages
o Jams & Preserves
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Val-Mex Frozen Foods, LLC
• Willamette Valley Fruit Company (Oregon Potato Company)
• Frozen Fruit Co. LLC
• De Marchi
• Dawtona Frozen
• Greenyard
• Euroberry Pty Ltd
• Cold Alex
• Vegtal Solution
• Pitaya Foods
Explore More Reports:
• Global Fruit Juice Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-fruit-juice-market
• Canned Fruits Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/canned-fruits-market
• Frozen Dessert Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/frozen-dessert-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn