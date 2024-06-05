Consumer Drones Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 17.26% to reach US$17.412 billion by 2029
The consumer drones market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.26% from US$5.713 billion in 2022 to US$17.412 billion by 2029.
The consumer drones market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.26% from US$5.713 billion in 2022 to US$17.412 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the consumer drones market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.26% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$17.412 billion by 2029.
A drone can be simply explained as an unmanned aircraft, which can be controlled via remote control. A done mainly has various types, like multi-rotor, single rotor, fixed-winged, and others. A drone can be used for various types of applications, such as for military purposes, commercial use, agricultural use, or basic consumer use.
A consumer drone is a type of low-powered, low-functioning drone, mainly used for recreational reasons. Some new-tech consumer drones may come equipped with multiple accessories, like cameras, and sensors, allowing the consumer a unique perspective. Consumer drones have lower operating time as compared to commercial or other types of drones, as the consumer type of drone comes with a smaller battery pack, which can offer a flight time of 20 to 40 minutes, in general.
The demand for consumer drones in the global market is anticipated to grow with the introduction of new and advanced technologies in drones. The drones in the global consumer market have adopted various advanced technologies like sensors, LiDAR, IoT, and AI. For instance, the demand for recreational FPV drones is increasing globally. The FPV drone refers to the drones that offer a first-person view perspective of the drone to the consumer. In this technology, the drone comes with advanced VR/AR goggles, which are connected to the front camera attached to a drone, and display the views from that camera.
Various companies currently offer advanced FVP drones in the global market. In April 2024, DJI, a global leader in drone manufacturing, launched their Avatar 2, an FVP drone, compatible with new DJI Goggles 3, the AR/VR goggles, and RC Motion 3, a controller for the drone. This drone offers various features like image stabilization, improved image quality, and integrated propeller guards. The Avata 2 offers the consumer a flight time of about 23 minutes and a maximum video transmission distance of 13 kilometers. Similarly, in January 2024, Garuda Aerospace launches launched its Droni drone, a personal drone, targeted for the hobbyist and photography enthusiasts. The drone offers the flight time of about 30 minutes, with a camera supporting 1080p resolution, with 25 frames per second capture speed. This drone has the range of 2 to 5 kilometers, and the speed of about 12 meters per second.
The consumer drone market by product type is segmented into three categories, fixed wings, rotary blades, and hybrid. The rotary blade drone category in the product type segment of the consumer drone market is expected to attain the maximum market share, as it offers basic technology, with a high level of integration, and also offers lower cost as compared to the others. The rotary-blade drone comes in various forms, like a single propeller, quad-blade propellers, or octa-blade propellers,
The consumer drone market by application is segmented into hobbyist & gaming, and ariel photography. The hobbyist and gaming category of the application segment is anticipated to gain maximum shares. Various new and advanced technologies like FVP, AI, and ML are integrated into the drones that target the hobbyist or gaming sector of the consumer. The introduction of new and advanced technologies ensures the growing interest of the consumers in the products, along with attracting new consumers.
Based on geography, the consumer drone market is expanding significantly in the North American region for various reasons, mainly because of the increasing technological advancements. The hobbyist and gaming drone culture in countries like the USA and Canada is constantly growing, along with the introduction of advanced technologies for the products. Another major reason for the growth of the region in the consumer drone market is the growing technological advancements, that make drones more accessible and efficient for consumers.
The research includes several key players from the consumer drones market, such as Kitty Hawk Corporation, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Autel Robotics, Parrot SA, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd., Jianjian Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd., Ehang Inc, and Skydio.
The market analytics report segments the consumer drone market as follows:
• By Product Type
o Fixed Wing Drone
o Rotary Blade Drone
o Hybrid Drone
• By Application
o Hobbyist & Gaming
o Aerial Photography
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Kitty Hawk Corporation
• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
• Autel Robotics
• Parrot SA
• Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
• Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd.
• Jianjian Technology Co. Ltd.
• Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd.
• Ehang Inc
• Skydio
