St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash, False Information to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004339

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6-4-24 at 1608 hours

STREET: 2296 US-5

TOWN: Newbury

VIOLATION(S): DUI – Drug, False Information to Police Officer

WEATHER: Sunny, clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Darren Pelland

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lisbon, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cobalt

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of 2296 US-5, Newbury, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with the operator, Darren Pelland (35) of Lisbon, New Hampshire. Pelland’s vehicle was found facing southbound and blocking the northbound lane of travel. The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage. Troopers learned Pelland was traveling south when he failed to maintain his lane of travel, struck a guardrail causing his front passenger tire to separate from the vehicle, and skidded diagonally across the road into oncoming traffic.

While speaking with Pelland, Troopers established that his 2010 black Chevrolet Cobalt was the vehicle that Bath (NH) Police Officers were searching for and had issued a “BE ON THE LOOKOUT OUT” for approximately 10-20 minutes earlier in reference to a hit-and-run. Troopers continued speaking with Pelland and observed him exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests and advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement (ARIDE), which revealed Pelland had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence. During this time, Troopers also spoke with eyewitnesses, who confirmed that Pelland’s account of what had caused the crash had not in actuality taken place. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 9/11/24 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Woodsville EMS and Fire.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County

COURT DATE/TIME: 9-11-24 at 0830 hours

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819