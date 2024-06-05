St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash, False Information to Police
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004339
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6-4-24 at 1608 hours
STREET: 2296 US-5
TOWN: Newbury
VIOLATION(S): DUI – Drug, False Information to Police Officer
WEATHER: Sunny, clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Darren Pelland
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lisbon, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Cobalt
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of 2296 US-5, Newbury, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with the operator, Darren Pelland (35) of Lisbon, New Hampshire. Pelland’s vehicle was found facing southbound and blocking the northbound lane of travel. The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage. Troopers learned Pelland was traveling south when he failed to maintain his lane of travel, struck a guardrail causing his front passenger tire to separate from the vehicle, and skidded diagonally across the road into oncoming traffic.
While speaking with Pelland, Troopers established that his 2010 black Chevrolet Cobalt was the vehicle that Bath (NH) Police Officers were searching for and had issued a “BE ON THE LOOKOUT OUT” for approximately 10-20 minutes earlier in reference to a hit-and-run. Troopers continued speaking with Pelland and observed him exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests and advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement (ARIDE), which revealed Pelland had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence. During this time, Troopers also spoke with eyewitnesses, who confirmed that Pelland’s account of what had caused the crash had not in actuality taken place. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 9/11/24 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Woodsville EMS and Fire.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange County
COURT DATE/TIME: 9-11-24 at 0830 hours
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819