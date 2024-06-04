Drivers using Highway 99 in Delta are advised that construction work at the 78th Street Interchange is getting underway and there will be minor impacts to traffic for the duration of the project.

From Wednesday, June 5, 2024, until Aug. 31, 2024, the northbound Highway 99 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV)/transit lane will be closed within the project’s construction area, which is located between the Highway 99/Ladner Trunk Road interchange and the Highway 99/Highway 17 interchange.

The northbound Highway 99 general purpose lanes will remain open for people travelling toward the George Massey Tunnel. Transit will also use the general purpose lanes while the HOV/transit lane is closed.

Drivers are advised that a reduced speed limit of 80 km/h is also in effect through the construction zone. Use caution, obey traffic signage and the direction of traffic-control personnel.

Intermittent closures of the HOV/transit lane can be expected for the duration of the project in addition to other planned lane shifts/detours.

More information on the project is available here: https://letstalk.delta.ca/Parkwood

For updates, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/