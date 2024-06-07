G7 Italy: The Apulia Summit Background Publication is Live Now
Defending democracy and forging new partnerships – G7 Italy: The Apulia Summit faces up to the most pressing challenges of our timeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defending democracy and forging new partnerships – G7 Italy: The Apulia Summit faces up to the most pressing challenges of our time
● With Italy at the helm, the G7 will focus on defending democratic values, protecting the rules-based international system and meeting the challenges of our time
● G7 Italy: The Apulia Summit is the latest in a series of publications to follow the summit priorities and agenda, sharing the data on the G7’s performance on its previous commitments
● The publication launches online today and at the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, on 13–15 June 2024
The world is facing interconnected crises, with conflicts, climate change and declining development significantly impacting individual lives, societies and economies around the world. But as G7 and guest leaders gather at Apulia for the group’s 50th summit, there is hope: that open democracy and individual liberty will be protected, and that new, resilient partnerships can be forged with emerging economies and developing states to ensure equity in policies that improves lives.
G7 Italy: The Apulia Summit is the latest in a series of annual summit titles that delve into the priorities, agenda and focus of each summit. Italy as host has laid out planned themes including its Mattei Plan for Africa – with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni seeking to revolutionise Italy’s relationship with Africa and position Italy as an energy hub between Africa and Europe – and artificial intelligence safety.
So follows the content of the publication, which features original, expert pieces from thought-leaders in their fields. On conflicts, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg explores how the G7 Apulia Summit and the NATO Washington Summit are opportunities to demonstrate our steadfast – and shared – commitment to democracy at a time when we face greater security threats than we have for generations. On partnering with developing, emerging and African countries, Akinwumi A Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group, advocates for greater support to African countries in the form of global climate finance – and details how this will unlock opportunities across the continent. And on AI safety, Sally Costerton, interim president and chief executive officer of ICANN, considers the challenges that rapid digitalisation and advances in AI are posing to the global economy and society – and explores internet governance in an ever-evolving digital world.
Further original insights come from Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Cindy H McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization and Catherine De Bolle, executive director of Europol. Plus, lead researchers from the G7 Research Group present compliance data for key subject areas – and highlight where and how the G7 could make improvements on their compliance rates.
G7 Italy: The Apulia Summit is an official publication of The Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between GT Media Group Ltd, a London-based publishing company, and the G7 Research Group based at the University of Toronto.
View G7 Italy: The Apulia Summit online at https://bit.ly/G7Apulia
Twitter: @GloGovProj
Khaled Algaay
GT Media Group
+44 20 7608 5137
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube