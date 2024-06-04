Expanding support for female firefighters

Release date: 04/06/24

Female firefighters who develop specific cancers known to be caused by firefighting will have fairer access to compensation and support under changes announced by the State Government today.

The Government will move to amend the Return to Work Act 2014 to add primary site cervical, ovarian and uterine cancer to the list of cancers presumed to arise from employment as a firefighter.

This would effectively reverse the onus of proof for female firefighters to prove their cancer was caused by their employment, making access to support fairer and easier.

This reform recognises the rising number of female firefighters in South Australia and is consistent with scientific evidence about the prevalence of firefighting-related cancers.

It also acknowledges the invaluable service firefighters provide, regularly working in dangerous conditions to protect the safety of the community.

Presumptive liability for cervical, ovarian and uterine cancer would be subject to a qualifying period of 10 years service as a firefighter.

The Return to Work scheme includes access to income support, medical expenses, lump-sum compensation and requires employers to support workers to return to employment following a work-related injury or illness.

The amendments align with changes made in Victoria and the State Government is committed to further consultation with firefighters about other additions to the list of presumptive cancers in the future.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We’re making the Return to Work scheme fairer and easier for our female firefighters, who risk their lives to keep us safe.

These changes recognise the rising number of female firefighters in South Australia and the invaluable service they provide to our community.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Expanding the list of presumptive firefighting cancers in our workers compensation laws will help remove barriers to fair access to support and compensation.

We will move to introduce this legislation to Parliament as soon as possible.

Attributable to Member for Waite Catherine Hutchesson

I’m very proud that we are supporting our ever increasing number of female firefighters who risk their lives to serve our community when we need them the most.

Like all firefighters, they don’t think twice about heading toward danger and this is the right thing to do and will make the scheme fairer and easier for women who develop these cancers.