Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jamie Romas, of West Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director in the Office of Communications at the California Department of Health Care Services. Romas has been Special Assistant to the State Librarian at the California State Library since 2019. She was a Communications Consultant from 2016 to 2019. Romas was an Executive Speechwriter in the Office of California Attorney General Kamala Harris from 2014 to 2016. She was Senior Vice President of Mercury Public Affairs from 2012 to 2013. Romas earned a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $147,132. Romas is a Democrat.

Daniel Savino, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Director of Legislation at the California Department of State Hospitals. Savino has been Government Affairs Director for the Association of Regional Center Agencies since 2019, where he has held several positions since 2011, including Community Relations Director and Legislative Coordinator. He is a member of the Stonewall Democrats of Greater Sacramento. Savino earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from California State University, Long Beach. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,008. Savino is a Democrat.

Brandie Devall, of Long Beach, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the California Department of Aging, where she has been an Attorney III since 2022. Devall was an Attorney III at the California Department of Industrial Relations from 2020 to 2022. She was an Attorney at the California Department of State Hospitals from 2019 to 2020. Devall was a Senior Attorney at Fleming, Greenwald and Associates from 2014 to 2019. She was an Attorney Manager at the Law Office of Brandie Devall from 2008 to 2017. Devall was an Attorney at the Law Office of Benjamin P. Wasserman from 2006 to 2008. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology from Loyola Marymount University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $179,508. Devall is registered to the Green Party.

Anni Chung, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Aging, where she has served since 2020. Chung has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Self-Help for the Elderly since 1981. She was Project Coordinator of the Youth for Elderly Project for the American Red Cross from 1972 to 1973. Chung is a member of the San Francisco Committee on City Workforce Alignment and the Asian and Pacific Islander Council. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from San Francisco State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Chung is a Democrat.

Adriene “Alex” Davis, of Carson, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Davis has been Assistant Vice Chancellor of Economic & Workforce Development in Educational Services for the Rancho Santiago Community College District since 2018. She was Acting Vice Chancellor of Educational Services for the Rancho Santiago Community College District in 2022. Davis was Dean of Academic Affairs and for the Office of Economic Development and Workforce Education for the Los Angeles City College District from 2008 to 2018. She was Director of the El Camino College Small Business Development Center from 2006 to 2008. Davis earned a Doctor of Education degree in Higher Education Leadership from California State University, Long Beach, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from California State University, Long Beach. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Davis is a Democrat.

Janet C. Frank, of Monterey, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Aging, where she has served since 2020. Frank has been Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Aging Resources since 2001. She has been a Faculty Associate at the University of California, Los Angeles Center for Health Policy Research since 2013 and an Adjunct Associate Professor of Community Health Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health since 1997. She served in several positions at the University of California, Los Angeles from 1983 to 2013, including Assistant Director for Academic Programs in the Multicampus Program for Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology at the David Geffen School of Medicine and Assistant Director of Continuing Education in Health Sciences at the University Extension Department of Health Sciences. Frank earned a Doctor of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Science degree in Gerontology and Bachelor of Science degree in Social Welfare from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Frank is a Democrat.

Brendalynn Goodall, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Aging, where she has served since 2020. Goodall was Summer Jobs Program Coordinator in the Oakland Mayor’s Office from 2012 to 2014. She was Division Manager for Aging and Adult Services for the City of Oakland Human Services Department from 2002 to 2011 and Senior Services Supervisor and Program Director for the City of Oakland Department of Aging, Health and Human Services from 1990 to 2002. She earned a Master of Social Work degree from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University, East Bay. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Goodall is a Democrat.

Benny Jauregui, of Rialto, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Jauregui has been Manager of Integrated Transitional Care for the Inland Empire Health Plan since 2023, where he has held several positions since 2005, including Long-Term Services and Supports Manager, Disability Program Manager and Disability Community Representative. He is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and Founding Board Chair of the Inland Coalition on Aging. Jauregui earned a Doctor of Social Work degree from California Baptist University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Jauregui is a Democrat

Jamie Jensen, of Eureka, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Jensen has been Owner and Consultant of HealingOrgs.com since 2014 and an Associate Professor at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt since 2008. She was a Planner and Contract Manager for Area 1 Agency on Aging from 2010 to 2013. Jensen was a Family Consultant at the Redwood Caregiver Resource Center from 2006 to 2009. She was a Medical Social Worker for St. Joseph’s Health Systems from 2007 to 2009. Jensen was a Nursing Assistant, Dementia Care Specialist, and Health Educator for the Humboldt Senior Resource Center from 1995 to 2023. She is a member of the Gerontological Society of America, the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission, Hospice of Humboldt, Area 1 Agency on Aging, and the Community Health Alliance of Humboldt-Del Norte. Jensen earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Human and Organizational Systems from Fielding Graduate University and a Master of Social Work degree and Bachelor of Social Work degree from California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Jensen is a Democrat.



David Lindeman, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Aging, where he has served since 2020. Lindeman has been Executive Director of Health at the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute, University of California, Berkeley since 2014. He has been Director of the Center for Technology and Aging since 2010. Lindeman was Senior Advisor at HealthTech Solutions from 2008 to 2010. He was Vice President, Director and Founder at Mather LifeWays Institute on Aging from 1999 to 2008. Lindeman was Associate Professor of Neurology and Health Services at the Rush Institute for Healthy Aging from 1993 to 1999. He was Co-Director at the University of California, Davis Northern California Alzheimer’s Disease Center from 1985 to 1993. Lindeman is a member of the American Society on Aging and the Gerontological Society of America. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Social Welfare and a Master of Social Welfare degree in Gerontology from the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from State University of New York, Binghamton. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lindeman is a Democrat.

Faisal Qazi, of Fullerton, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Aging, where he has served since 2020. Qazi has been President and Co-Founder at Medical Network Devoted to Service since 2011. He has been an Associate Professor at the University of California, Riverside since 2018 and an Assistant Professor at Western University since 2008. Qazi has been Co-Founder of the Neurology Group since 2012. He was a Sole Practitioner at Inland Neurological Consultants from 2006 to 2012. Qazi is a member of the California Neurology Society. He earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Touro University, College of Osteopathic Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Qazi is a Democrat.

Wendy Mitchell, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California. Mitchell has been Founder at Empower Her Mentoring since 2023 and Principal at Wendy Mitchell Consulting Inc. since 2006. Mitchell was Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Relations at Woodside Natural Gas from 2005 to 2006. She was Chief of Staff in the Office of California State Senator Denise Ducheny from 2003 to 2005. Mitchell was Vice President of Communications and Government Relations at Cadiz Inc. from 1999 to 2003. She was Senior Budget Consultant for the California State Assembly Budget Committee from 1997 to 1999. Mitchell has served on the California Horse Racing Board since 2019 and served on the California Coastal Commission from 2010 to 2016. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and Journalism from California State University, Sacramento and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Southern California. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mitchell is a Democrat.