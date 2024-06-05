SleepScore Labs To Present 10 New Studies at SLEEP 2024, Amplifying Company’s Commitment to Advancing Sleep Science
EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepScore Labs, a global leader in sleep science, is thrilled to announce 10 sleep improvement abstracts published and presented at SLEEP 2024 in Houston, Texas, a joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society. This latest contribution underscores SleepScore Labs' unwavering commitment to advancing consumer sleep science and improving the quality of sleep for millions worldwide.
The ten studies being presented cover a wide range of product validations assessing the efficacy of consumer sleep products such as mattresses, supplements, and smart sleep masks. Additionally, among our abstracts, we're excited to highlight the findings from a randomized control study which demonstrated the effectiveness of the SleepScore App in improving sleep among poor sleepers.
Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs, expressed his excitement: “We are proud to share the latest milestone on our journey leveraging data and science to improve sleep. We are grateful to our partners for their commitment to developing superior solutions to help millions of people sleep better.”
Dr. Elie Gottlieb, SleepScore’s Lead Applied Sleep Scientist, added “The breadth and impact of SleepScore’s product validation studies as well as the exciting results from our own digital program’s randomized control trial highlight our commitment to improving population sleep health at scale. We’re proud of our applied sleep science and research that provide our strategic partners with bespoke and evidenced-based sleep, circadian, and behavioral insights to inform new product innovations, services, and key decisions.”
With a relentless focus on research-driven solutions, SleepScore is committed to improving sleep outcomes for individuals worldwide. This mission is propelled by our partnerships with forward-thinking companies that prioritize their customers' sleep health.
About SLEEP 2024
SLEEP 2024, the 38th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS), is the premier event for sleep medicine professionals, researchers, and clinicians. This conference, which is held in Houston, Texas, provides a platform for the latest advancements in sleep research and clinical practices. Attendees from around the globe gather to share knowledge, network, and collaborate on the future of sleep science. SleepScore Labs' latest contribution to this event highlights its critical role in leading and shaping research in the field of sleep improvement.
About SleepScore Labs
SleepScore Labs is the company changing the world by empowering businesses to solve the world’s sleep problems at scale by driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. Every health and wellness company can leverage SleepScore APIs to unlock significant value for their patients and consumers. SleepScore Labs was founded by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard and after studying more than 400 million hours of sleep, it offers a suite of B2B2C services to help companies improve their health and wellness outcomes.
For more information about SleepScore Labs and its latest research, please visit www.sleepscore.com
Note: SleepScore does not provide medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional for any medical concerns.
