CBP uncovers almost 125 pounds of pork within vehicle; Agriculture Specialists issue $1,000 civil penalty at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists discovered almost 125 pounds of prohibited pork products in a single enforcement action at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

“Seizures like this significant interception of prohibited pork products underscore CBP’s commitment and dedication to its mission and help prevent the spread of animal diseases that could have a detrimental effect on U.S agriculture and livestock as well as the U.S. economy,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Nearly 125 pounds of prohibited pork products seized by CBP officers and agriculture specialists at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Monday, June 3, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m. when CBP officers assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a Dodge Charger to secondary inspection. Upon closer physical inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers and agriculture specialists encountered several black bags containing prohibited pork items within the passenger side of the vehicle. Further examination revealed a total of 25 kilograms of chorizo, 25 kilograms of pork sausage, three kilograms of pork meat and two kilograms of unrendered pork lard.

CBP agriculture specialists issued a $1,000 civil penalty to the driver for the undeclared commercial quantity of prohibited pork products and CBP officers seized the vehicle.

CBP agriculture specialists enforce United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) quarantines to prevent the entry of pests and plant & animal diseases that could damage the agriculture industry in the U.S. Attempting to bring in prohibited agricultural items could lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.

CBP agriculture specialists and CBP officers work diligently to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by excluding harmful pests and diseases from becoming established in the U.S. Read more information about CBP’s agriculture mission.

