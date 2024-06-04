Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 04, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 4, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:52 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 660

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the

amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled

as follows, viz:

SB 277

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal

of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, June 3, 2024

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of

the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on

Monday, June 10, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on the week of Monday, June 10, 2024,

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 660

SB 37

SB 277

SB 721

Bills Referred

HR 460 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 461 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 462 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 463 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 465 Transportation

HB 2358 Finance

HB 2371 Education

HB 2372 Appropriations

HB 2373 Local Government

HB 2378 Aging And Older Adult Services

Bills Recommitted

HB 1064 To Appropriations

HB 1839 To Appropriations

HB 2137 To Appropriations

HB 2234 To Appropriations

HB 2235 To Appropriations

SB 126 To Appropriations

SB 943 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 851 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1367 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1867 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2370 From Education as Committed

HB 2241 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2068 From Liquor Control as Amended

HB 2212 From Liquor Control as Committed

SB 497 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1686

HB 1754

HB 2064

HB 2127

HB 2354

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 439 A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to continue its support of Taiwan and commemorating the 45th anniversary of the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act. 189-13 A04675 (ROWE) 191-11

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.