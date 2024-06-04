Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,891 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 04, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 4, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:52 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 660

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the

amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled

as follows, viz:

 

SB 277

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal

of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, June 3, 2024

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of

the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on

Monday, June 10, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on the week of Monday, June 10, 2024,

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 660

 

SB 37

SB 277

SB 721

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 460     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 461     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 462     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 463     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 465     Transportation

 

HB 2358   Finance

HB 2371   Education

HB 2372   Appropriations

HB 2373   Local Government

HB 2378   Aging And Older Adult Services

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1064      To Appropriations

HB 1839      To Appropriations

HB 2137      To Appropriations

HB 2234      To Appropriations

HB 2235      To Appropriations

 

SB 126         To Appropriations

SB 943         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 851        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1367      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1867      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2370      From Education as Committed

HB 2241      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2068      From Liquor Control as Amended

HB 2212      From Liquor Control as Committed

 

SB 497         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1686

HB 1754

HB 2064

HB 2127

HB 2354

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 439

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to continue its support of Taiwan and commemorating the 45th anniversary of the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act.       

189-13

 

A04675 (ROWE)

191-11

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 5, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 04, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more