Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 04, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 4, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:52 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 660
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the
amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled
as follows, viz:
SB 277
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal
of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, June 3, 2024
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of
the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on
Monday, June 10, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the
House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on the week of Monday, June 10, 2024,
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 660
SB 37
SB 277
SB 721
Bills Referred
HR 460 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 461 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 462 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 463 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 465 Transportation
HB 2358 Finance
HB 2371 Education
HB 2372 Appropriations
HB 2373 Local Government
HB 2378 Aging And Older Adult Services
Bills Recommitted
HB 1064 To Appropriations
HB 1839 To Appropriations
HB 2137 To Appropriations
HB 2234 To Appropriations
HB 2235 To Appropriations
SB 126 To Appropriations
SB 943 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 851 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1367 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1867 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2370 From Education as Committed
HB 2241 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 2068 From Liquor Control as Amended
HB 2212 From Liquor Control as Committed
SB 497 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1686
HB 1754
HB 2064
HB 2127
HB 2354
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to continue its support of Taiwan and commemorating the 45th anniversary of the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act.
|
189-13
|
|
191-11
|
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.