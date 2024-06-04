Governor Katie Hobbs Releases Statement on House Passing Job-Killing HCR 2060

Phoenix, AZ – Today, following the passage of HCR 2060 out of the Arizona State House, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement:

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again: HCR 2060 will hurt Arizona businesses, send jobs out of state, make it more difficult for law enforcement to do their jobs, and bust the state’s budget. It will not secure our border. Despite strong opposition from business leaders, border law enforcement, and bipartisan local leaders throughout the state, extremists in the legislature have chosen to prioritize their political agendas over finding real solutions.

“Throughout my time in office, I have listened to the needs of border law enforcement and have done everything in my power to support their efforts to maintain a safe, secure, and humane border, which is why we allocated nearly $100 million to border communities to help increase capacity and upgrade vital technology, and launched Operation SECURE to strengthen coordination and bolster resources with the Arizona National Guard and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. What’s clear from my conversations with law enforcement on the ground is that HCR 2060 is not the answer.

“While I continue to prioritize public safety and make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our communities safe, Arizona cannot continue cleaning up the federal government’s mess. Today’s Executive Order announced by the Biden Administration is a critical tool for curbing unlawful entry and upholding humanitarian protections. However, we need comprehensive solutions and congressional support to secure our border.

“Congress must do its job. Our border patrol agents, immigration judges, and support services need more resources to manage this crisis effectively. The bipartisan border agreement reached earlier this year provided a clear path forward with critical reforms and investments. Yet, partisan politics have derailed these necessary measures. Congress must put aside partisan politics and prioritize the safety and security of our nation. Congress needs to do its job and deliver the comprehensive immigration reform that our country desperately needs.”