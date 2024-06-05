New Surgical Foam Technology Offers Significant Benefits to Hospitals as Alternative to Conventional Surgical Products
Syntervention announces latest commercial release in its family of lint-free and ultra low-lint medical products.
The medical community needs to evolve and modernize to eliminate cotton-based products from the procedural workflow. The SWICKER® surgical foam sponge is the next important step in that evolution.”ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntervention, Inc., a medical device company focused on meeting critical needs in the healthcare space, announces the commercial release of the SWICKER® Radiopaque Surgical Foam Sponge.
— John R. Laird, MD, Interventional Cardiologist
The first-of-its-kind SWICKER foam sponge was designed to solve several challenges in the surgical suite: lint contamination, sponge counting time, and the cost and impact of medical waste.
Lint from cotton-based surgical sponges, towels, and lap pads are well-documented sources of foreign body contamination. Cotton fibers released into the body during a medical procedure have been associated with significant complications and risks to the patient. [1-3]
John R. Laird, MD, Interventional Cardiologist in St. Helena, CA, said “Cotton fiber and lint embolization occurs during cardiovascular, neurovascular, and peripheral vascular interventions and can result in serious complications. The medical community needs to evolve and modernize to eliminate cotton-based products from the procedural workflow. The SWICKER® surgical foam sponge is the next important step in that evolution and joins the SWIPER® medical device wiper and SWASHER® low-lint towels from Syntervention. These products expand the capability of surgeons and interventionalists in the fight against fiber and lint related complications.”
Unlike conventional products used in surgery today, the SWICKER is lint-free and can be used multiple times in the same procedure. These characteristics minimize lint contamination but also lower the number of sponges required for surgery which has a direct financial benefit to hospitals.
The SWICKER is highly absorbent, designed for continuous use during a single procedure which can lower the required number of surgical sponges by 95%. It uses a proprietary radiopaque ink that will show under x-ray in the unlikely event that a sponge is misplaced.
Syntervention Founder and CEO, Norm Furbush said, "We are delighted to announce the official launch of the SWICKER radiopaque foam sponge. Crafted with patient safety at its core, this innovative product mitigates the risks associated with foreign body contamination during surgical procedures. SWICKER improves the workflow in the Operating Room by reducing the sponge count and also champions environmental responsibility by significantly reducing medical waste. SWICKER is an alternative to traditional cotton-based surgical sponges that we believe can positively influence how every surgery is performed.”
For more information, visit www.Syntervention.com.
1. Truscott W. Lint and Particle Contamination During Diagnostic and Interventional Procedures in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab. Cath Lab Digest [Online]. 2006.
2. Janoff K, Wayne R, Huntwork B, Kelley H, Alberty R. Foreign Body Reactions Secondary to Cellulose Lint Fibers. Am J Surg. 1984;147:598
3. Laird, J. Cavros, N. Gallino R. et. al. Foreign Body Contamination During Interventional Procedures: An underrecognized factor that can cause catastrophic complications. Endovascular Today 2012
_____________________________
About Syntervention: Founded in 2010, Syntervention develops innovative solutions to meet critical needs in the health-care field using a comprehensive, hands-on approach to medical device design and manufacturing. Products include the SWIPER Medical Device Foam Wiper, SWASHER Low-Lint Surgical Towel, and the SWICKER Radiopaque Surgical Foam Sponge.
Norman Furbush
Syntervention, Inc.
+1 252-469-1051
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn