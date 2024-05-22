Surgical Foam Technology Company Partners With Domestic and International Distribution Partners
Syntervention, Inc. announces agreements with a domestic partner and international distributor to commercialize the SWICKER® Radiopaque Surgical Foam Sponge.ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntervention, Inc., a medical device company focused on meeting critical needs in the healthcare space, announces that they have signed agreements with a domestic partner and an international distribution company to globally commercialize the SWICKER® Radiopaque Surgical Foam Sponge.
Wexler Surgical Inc. of Houston, TX is a well-established and respected manufacturer and distributor of over 3,000 specialty surgical products with representatives throughout the United States.
Victor Grinshtein, Wexler’s CEO, said “Our company is committed to providing innovative, high-quality surgical products that significantly improve patient outcomes and simplify the workflow of the surgical team. Syntervention’s products can provide immediate value to the hospitals and healthcare providers we serve. We are honored to bring these products to our customers.”
In addition, Syntervention has appointed Business Asia Consultants, Inc. (BAC), an international sales and marketing consulting company with extensive experience in Europe, the Pacific Rim and Latin America, to develop Syntervention’s international distribution network.
Larry Kronick, President and CEO of BAC shared, “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to commercialize the SWICKER sponge internationally. By leveraging our strong relationships with healthcare systems around the world, we look forward to contributing to this game-changing product’s impact on patient safety and clinician experience.”
The first-of-its-kind SWICKER foam sponge was designed to solve several challenges in the surgical suite: lint contamination, sponge counting time, and the cost and impact of medical waste.
Unlike conventional products used in surgery today, the SWICKER is lint-free, biocompatible, and can be used over and over in the same procedure. These characteristics minimize lint contamination but also lower the number of sponges required for surgery. This has a direct financial benefit to hospitals.
Syntervention Founder and CEO, Norm Furbush said, “Our partnership with Wexler Surgical and BAC allows hospitals all over the world to evaluate the ability of the SWICKER sponge to reduce costs and improve patient care. After 10 years of research and development, we are very proud to offer this new product and believe it will change the standard of care in a crucial and historic way.”
For more information, visit www.Syntervention.com.
About Syntervention: Founded in 2010, Syntervention develops innovative solutions to meet critical needs in the health-care field using a comprehensive, hands-on approach to medical device design and manufacturing. Products include the SWIPER Medical Device Foam Wiper, SWASHER Low-Lint Surgical Towel, and the SWICKER Radiopaque Surgical Foam Sponge.
Norman Furbush
Syntervention, Inc.
+1 252-469-1051
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
SWICKER Product Overview