Larsen Bookkeeping Services named to coveted Woodard® “Top 50 Accounting Services Practice” List for 2024

Liliane Larsen

The annual list identifies, recognizes and honors businesses from across the country that exemplify the characteristics of top-performing practices

We are very honored to have been selected for inclusion on this list. It’s exciting to be one of only 50 firms selected from across the country.” — Liliane Larsen, Larsen Bookkeeping Services

HANOVER, MA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larsen Bookkeeping Services (https://www.larsenbookkeeping.com/), a premier provider of bookkeeping services for businesses throughout the region and beyond, has been named to the prestigious Woodard® “Top 50 Accounting Services Practice” list.

Woodard® is a nationally recognized firm which consults to and coaches business advisors across the financial services industry. Their annual list identifies, recognizes and honors businesses from across the country that most exemplify the characteristics of top-performing Client Accounting Services and Bookkeeping Practices.

The determination of winning candidates was a comprehensive process, including in-depth evaluation of a company’s mission, vision, business practices, team, and its client relationships – all undertaken by industry experts.

Hanover resident Liliane Larsen, founder and owner of Larsen Bookkeeping Services, will be presented with the award at the Woodard® “Scaling New Heights” Conference in Orlando, FL, later this month.

“We are very honored to have been selected for inclusion on this list,” said Larsen, who added, “It’s exciting to be one of only 50 firms selected from across the country. Much of the credit for this honor goes to our wonderful team of professionals who give their all every day to meet our clients’ needs and expectations. All of us here are grateful to the Woodard® organization for including us, and we congratulate the others who have also been named to this list.”

Larsen Bookkeeping Services is a woman-owned enterprise founded in 2001. The company works with clients across a wide range of industries including private practices within the medical industry, attorneys, and industry trade/general contracting industry. Their clientele ranges from startups to established firms. Larsen Bookkeeping Services operates virtually, through online communication and secure, cloud-based accounting systems so that, in the founder’s words, “No matter where you are, we are your local bookkeeper.”

She added, “One question in our evaluation for inclusion on the Woodard® list was showing how we keep a virtual team as cohesive as we do. We hold weekly meetings and beyond that we all are in constant communication with each other and our clients.” She added, “Covid-19 changed the workforce landscape for many businesses, and we have seen many more virtual entities, including a number of our own clients who operate remotely.”

She continued, “One of my goals is to help elevate the bookkeeping industry in general. The industry is changing and evolving, and provides a vital service to business owners. Bookkeepers are the lifeline between the business owner and the accountant. The right bookkeeping partner knows what to look for, what questions to ask, and how to advise the business owner for tax preparation and understanding the financial health of the business.”

Larsen worked in the banking industry in New York prior to launching Larsen Bookkeeping Services. The Iona College graduate lives in Hanover, MA with her husband. They are parents to four children.

About Larsen Bookkeeping Services

Larsen Bookkeeping Services offers a variety of services including forecasting, cash flow analysis, bill paying, and other business, and advisory/consulting services. Working with Larsen Bookkeeping allows the business owner to stay on top of finances and focus instead on the other pressing tasks of running a business. Clients have 24/7 access to their books via the company’s cloud-based programs. Larsen Bookkeeping Services is a woman-owned enterprise based in Hanover, MA. The woman-owned business is based in Hanover, MA. To learn more information, please visit www.larsenbookkeeping.com or call 781-910-2829.