PMI forest of hope: celebrating the anniversaries of 57 chapters with a forest in Kenya for a more sustainable future

PMI

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant environmental initiative for Earth Day 2024, Evertreen, the platform for online tree planting, is working with Project Management Institute (PMI), the leading authority in project management, to plant 28,500 trees in Kenya. This project not only commemorates the anniversary of 57 PMI chapters across the globe but also highlights the joint commitment of both organizations to sustainable environmental practices.

The choice of Kenya as the location for this initiative is strategic, reflecting both the ecological need and the opportunity to make a substantial impact in an area vulnerable to deforestation and climate change. The initiative aims to restore native forests, enhance biodiversity, and provide a buffer against climate change. By doing so, Evertreen and PMI are setting a powerful example of how collaborations can leverage technology and community to drive significant environmental change.

Evertreen brings its innovative technology that allows individuals and companies to plant trees remotely and track their growth via satellite. PMI, with its extensive network of project professionals, is committed to leveraging its global reach and resources for a sustainable cause.

"We are thrilled to work with PMI, an organization that exemplifies leadership and commitment in their field, on this transformative project," said Dan Ciufo CEO and Co-founder of Evertreen. "This allows us to extend our reach and impact, demonstrating how collective action can make a significant difference. Planting 28,500 trees is not just about restoring an ecosystem; it's a powerful statement about our shared commitment to the planet's future. We are excited to see the environmental and social benefits this project will bring and look forward to inspiring more organizations to take meaningful action towards sustainability."

“While our work may look different, Evertreen and PMI have a common purpose,” said Olivier Lazar, Vice President, Community and Social Impact at PMI. “We’re driven to elevate our world through measurable actions to make a real difference. Planting these trees in honour of 57 PMI Chapters celebrating a milestone anniversary this year makes it even better.”

Impact on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

This tree planting initiative by Evertreen and PMI significantly advances efforts to meet several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Specifically, it contributes to:

SDG 1: No Poverty – The project generates income and sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities through eco-friendly practices.

SDG 13: Climate Action – By absorbing carbon dioxide, the trees actively combat climate change, helping to create a healthier planet.

SDG 15: Life on Land – This initiative promotes biodiversity and ecosystem health, safeguarding life on land through the restoration of degraded lands and the protection of wildlife habitats.

As PMI and Evertreen celebrate this initiative, they invite others to join in their commitment to a greener future and a sustainable planet for generations to come.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the leading authority in project management, committed to advancing the project management profession to positively impact project success. We empower professionals to excel in project management practices through our growing global community, knowledge sharing, and best-in-class certifications—driving positive change in organizations and communities. Since 1969, our unwavering mission has been to advocate for the profession by offering life-long learning and connections to sharpen high-demand skills. Today, PMI provides professionals at every stage of their career journey with the globally recognized standards, online courses, thought leadership, events, and tools they need to succeed. With more than 300 chapters around the world, PMI members can network, find mentors, access career opportunities, and learn from peers, working together to drive greater impact.

Visit us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on X @PMInstitute.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is at the forefront of environmental innovation, offering users around the world the opportunity to plant real trees online and track their growth via satellite. Dedicated to creating substantial environmental, social, and economic impacts, Evertreen partners with local farmers to plant certified trees, facilitating reforestation and providing a myriad of benefits to local ecosystems and communities.



For more information about PMI and its initiatives, please visit www.pmi.org

To learn more about Evertreen and how to participate in tree planting, visit www.evertreen.com or email info@evertreen.com