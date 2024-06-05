HPG Brands

HPG Brands has announced an exciting new partnership with Evertreen, an innovative platform dedicated to global reforestation efforts.

HPG Brands and Evertreen Partner for Major Reforestation Initiative

HPG Brands, a leading promotional products supplier, has announced an exciting new partnership with Evertreen, an innovative platform dedicated to global reforestation efforts. This collaboration aims to combat climate change by planting thousands of trees worldwide, aligning with HPG Brands' commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

A Shared Vision for a Greener Future

HPG Brands and Evertreen are joining forces to address one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time—deforestation. Evertreen’s platform allows companies and individuals to plant real trees remotely and track their growth via video updates and satellite. This unique approach aids reforestation and provides vital data on the health and progress of the newly planted trees.

Impact and Implementation

Through this partnership, HPG Brands will facilitate the planting of trees in various countries globally. These efforts are designed to offset CO2 emissions, restore natural habitats, and support local communities by creating job opportunities for farmers involved in the tree-planting projects.

The initiative includes comprehensive monitoring of the reforestation sites. Businesses partnering with HPG Brands can now view the impact of their contributions through the HPG forest landing page.

Commitment to Sustainability

This partnership highlights the company's ongoing dedication to reducing its environmental footprint. Jing Ron, VP of Supply Chain & Sustainability at HPG, expressed the significance of this collaboration: "Following our April launch of Sustainability Initiatives, HPG is proud to spotlight our partnership with Evertreen, aimed at moving the needle to a greener environmental impact through global tree planting to offset carbon emissions. For every product made from natural materials, HPG plants a tree with Evertreen, empowering customers to participate in environmental conservation and community prosperity."

Dan Ciufo, CEO and Co-founder of Evertreen, shared his excitement about the new partnership, saying "We are delighted to join forces with HPG Brands in our quest for a greener and more sustainable planet. This collaboration highlights our dedication to environmental preservation and community upliftment. We eagerly anticipate furthering our initiatives together in the future."

Sustainable Growth and Corporate Responsibility

HPG Brands has a robust sustainability agenda, reflected in their extensive range of eco-friendly products and initiatives. This new venture with Evertreen underscores their dedication to not just promoting green products, but also actively participating in environmental conservation. By integrating tree-planting certificates into their product offerings, HPG Brands is providing a meaningful way for clients to contribute to global sustainability efforts.

This partnership will see HPG Brands engaging its broad customer base to participate in reforestation efforts. Every purchase of products made from natural materials will trigger the planting of a tree, allowing customers to directly contribute to offsetting carbon emissions and fostering environmental stewardship.

This partnership marks a significant step towards a sustainable future, demonstrating how businesses can effectively contribute to global environmental goals through innovative and impactful collaborations.

About HPG Brands

HPG Brands is renowned for its innovative and high-quality promotional products. The company’s portfolio includes a wide array of customizable items that cater to diverse market needs. With this new partnership, HPG Brands continues to enhance its corporate social responsibility initiatives, ensuring that their operations positively impact both people and the planet.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is an innovative platform dedicated to reforestation and environmental conservation. It empowers individuals and businesses to plant real trees easily and track their growth, contributing to a greener future. The platform offers the highest level of transparency to users who can monitoring tree growth, location and social impact while driving positive impact for a greener, more sustainable world.

For further information contact the Evertreen Team at info@evertreen.com

For more information about the partnership, visit HPG Brands or Evertreen. To get involved contact the Evertreen Team at info@evertreen.com