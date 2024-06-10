Bigeye Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security
Bigeye is proud to announce their ISO 27001 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management.
The ISO 27001 certification is the globally respected gold standard for information security practices and demonstrates Bigeye's firm commitment to our customers”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Bigeye announced that it has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification. This prestigious certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recognizes Bigeye's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security, positioning itself as a leader in serving large-scale enterprises with rigorous compliance requirements.
ISO 27001 is a globally recognized security framework that assesses a company’s ability to keep its data safe. To achieve certification, companies must complete a comprehensive audit to verify that they comply with ISO 27001’s rigorous standards. This certification demonstrates Bigeye's dedication to ensuring the security and integrity of its clients' data, particularly for the largest and most stringent enterprise environments.
"Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a huge milestone for us in our mission to deliver data observability to the enterprise," said Kyle Kirwan, CEO of Bigeye. "The security and privacy of our customer’s data has always been a top priority for us, but nothing beats having outside verification of the lengths we go to, especially as intense as ISO27001."
Bigeye's ISO 27001 certification was awarded following a thorough audit process that evaluated the company’s information security management system (ISMS). The ISMS encompasses all aspects of Bigeye’s operations, including data management, infrastructure, development, and support processes. The audit confirmed that Bigeye has implemented robust security controls and procedures that comply with ISO 27001 standards.
"Obtaining the ISO 27001 certification marks a pivotal moment for Bigeye," said Joan Pepin, Chief Information Security Officer of Bigeye. "The ISO 27001 certification is the globally respected gold standard for information security practices and demonstrates Bigeye's firm commitment to our customers that we take data security very seriously and meet the standards that will allow us to become a seamless part of their workflow."
For more information about Bigeye, our ISO 27001 certification, and SOC 2 compliance, visit our website at bigeye.com.
About Bigeye
Bigeye is enterprise-grade data observability for modern and legacy data stacks. Bigeye brings together data observability, end-to-end lineage, and scalability and security to give enterprise data teams unmatched insight into the reliability of data powering their business—no matter if it's on-prem, in the cloud, or hybrid.
