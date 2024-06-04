WSOP Champion Chris Moneymaker Opens New Social Club in Louisville, As Boom In Poker Continues
" We have the best dealers, 20 big screen TV's to watch your game, a full service gourmet kitchen, free drinks and top level security"”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Moneymaker is one of the most well-known ambassadors in the world of professional poker.
In 2003, Chris won the Main Event of the World Series of Poker (WSOP). His win was so inspirational and exceptional, that he is often regarded as the player who helped professional poker grow into the worldwide phenomenon that it is today.
Moneymaker's love for the game has inspired him to open a new social club for poker players, located at 6510 Signature Dr. Louisville, KY.
Moneymaker Social Louisville is an upscale, Vegas-level environment of comfort and class.
"We have the best dealers, 20 big screen TV's to watch your game, a full service gourmet kitchen, free drinks and top level security" boasts Moneymaker with a smile.
The Moneymaker Moneymaker Social Louisville has memberships that range from a daily membership of $10 to annual memberships of $500.
Moneymaker Social opens June 1st at 3PM for a soft opening and will be open to the public 7 days a week, offering cash games, with tournaments starting in the near future.
Continuing to stay active in poker tournaments, Moneymaker recently topped a field of 163 entries to emerge victorious in the 2024 Triton Poker Super High Roller Series Montenegro $25,000 GG Million $. He walked away with the trophy and the top prize of $903,000.
For more information visit www.moneymakersocial.com
