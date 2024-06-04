The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Announces the Launch of Mississippi Mobile ID

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced today that it has partnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents.

Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow residents to control their identity via a free app on their smartphone. Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, and residents can choose to continue to rely upon their physical ID.

Mississippi Mobile ID offers several advantages over physical identification, including convenience, security, and privacy. Mississippi Mobile ID will give residents instant access to an up-to-date version of their driver’s license or ID. It can be used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere in the state that residents would usually show their driver’s license. Mississippi Mobile ID also expands residents’ ability to provide proof of identity online. Residents’ information is secure and can only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID. Mississippi Mobile ID also protects residents’ private data by allowing them to choose what information they share for age-verified transactions.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to utilizing technology to enhance the quality of our residents’ lives,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “While Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, it is our belief that residents will find this new service to be convenient, secure, and private.”

For more information about Mississippi Mobile ID, please visit www.dps.ms.gov/mobile-ID.