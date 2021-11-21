Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,369 in the last 365 days.

The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security Encourages Public Participation in National "If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, a division of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, would like to encourage the public to participate in national "If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day on September 25th.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated September 25th as national "If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day to emphasize the importance of suspicious activity reporting during National Preparedness Month. The "If You See Something, Say Something" campaign works with partners year-round to inspire, empower, and educate the public on recognizing and reporting suspicious activity.

Below are a few ways in which the public can participate in #SeeSayDay on September 25th:

  • Using #WhyISeeSay and #SeeSayDay, post on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook to share why recognizing and reporting suspicious activity is important to you.
  • Learn the indicators of terrorism-related suspicious activity by visiting www.dhs.gov/see[1]something-say-something/recognize-the-signs.
  • Learn how to report suspicious activity in your state. The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security (MOHS)is Mississippi's coordination center for federal, local, and private sector partners and works to prevent, protect against, mitigate the effects of, respond to, and recover from emergencies and disasters. To report suspicious activity in Mississippi, please call 1- 888-4SAFE-MS or visit www.homelandsecurity.ms.gov/report-suspicious-activity.

"The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to making our state a safer place for residents," said Commissioner Sean Tindell. "The citizens of Mississippi also play an essential role in our state's safety. By being alert and reporting suspicious activity, citizens can help keep their families, neighbors, and communities safe. Remember, if you see something, say something."

You just read:

The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security Encourages Public Participation in National "If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.