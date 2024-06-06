Creanord Launches Comprehensive Broadband Testing Solution
Our new broadband testing tool meets the growing demand for precise and reliable internet performance metrics identifying potential issues and optimizing service delivery to minimize churn.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creanord, a leading provider of network performance testing and service assurance solutions, today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art broadband testing tool designed to automate turn-up testing and troubleshooting of broadband internet services. The new solution encompasses a wide range of diagnostics, allowing the service provider to ensure optimal internet performance and a seamless user experience for their customers.
— Claus Still, CEO of Creanord
Creanord's new broadband testing tool is engineered to provide comprehensive performance metrics that cover all critical aspects of internet connectivity:
• PPPoE (Point-to-Point Protocol over Ethernet) Test: Verifies successful authentication for PPPoE connections, commonly used by internet service providers.
• DNS (Domain Name System) Test: Measures Domain Name System resolution times, crucial for understanding the speed at which web addresses are translated into IP addresses.
• Ping Test: Assesses latency and packet loss by sending ICMP Echo Request messages to specified hosts, vital for real-time applications like VoIP and online gaming.
• HTTP Download Test: Assesses download speeds by simulating the retrieval of data from a web server, reflecting real-world user experiences.
• Ookla Speedtest: Provides a comprehensive evaluation of internet connection speed and quality using the industry-standard Ookla Speedtest platform.
• iPerf3 Test: Offers detailed insights into TCP performance, enabling thorough network throughput analysis.
Enhanced Network Performance Management
"Our new broadband testing tool is designed to meet the growing demand for precise and reliable internet performance metrics," said Claus Still, CEO of Creanord. "Today 40% of the churn is due to bad network experiences. With these advanced testing capabilities, service providers can gain a deeper understanding of their network performance, identify potential issues, and ensure optimal service delivery in order to minimize churn."
This comprehensive testing suite offers several key benefits:
• Comprehensive Analysis: Provides a holistic view of network health through a combination of essential tests.
• User-Friendly Interface: Simplifies testing procedures for users of all technical backgrounds.
• Actionable Insights: Delivers clear results to help diagnose and resolve performance problems.
• Improved User Experience: Ensures a smooth and efficient online experience by identifying and rectifying network bottlenecks.
Availability
The new broadband testing tool is available now and can be integrated into existing network management frameworks. Creanord offers flexible deployment options, including virtual and cloud-based options as well as appliance options, ensuring compatibility with diverse network environments.
To schedule a demo and learn more about the solution, please visit www.creanord.com.
About Creanord: Creanord is a leading provider of network performance and quality assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, managed service, and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord delivers cutting-edge technologies that enable service providers and enterprises to optimize their network operations, enhance service quality, and achieve their business objectives. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.
