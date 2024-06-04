Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,813 in the last 365 days.

Sonics Legends Fund NBA Finals Watch Party Features Former Players and Silent Auction of Sonics Memorabilia

SLF Watch Party Event

Watch Party at Moss Bay Hall benefits the Sonics Legend Fund – Connecting former Seattle SuperSonics players with critical resources, medical care, and housing

Hardship can strike any time and take many forms. It’s been inspiring to see the community come together to support those who have inspired so many of us.”
— Donald Watts, son of Sonics Legend Slick Watts
BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thursday, June 6, Moss Bay Hall – Kirland WA

Event Starts 5:00 pm
Game Starts 5:30 pm

The public is invited to attend this special event “Watch Party” for game one of the NBA Finals, featuring the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

The event is hosted by and benefits the Sonics Legend Fund, connecting former Seattle SuperSonics players with critical resources like medical care and housing. See the recent KOMO TV’s Eric’s Little Heroes segment here for a profile on one of the Legends supported by our fund and their family’s journey.

Also featured are player and special guest appearances, a special prize drawing, and a silent auction featuring Seattle SuperSonics memorabilia as well as items from various other local professional sports teams. Simply Seattle will host a pop-up shop featuring their newest and coolest gear.

Free and open to the public, food and beverages will be available to purchase from Moss Bay Hall.

“Hardship can strike any time and take many forms. It’s been inspiring to see the community come together to support those who have inspired so many of us.” -Donald Watts, son of Sonics Legend Slick Watts and Director of The Watts Foundation

For more information, please contact Sandy Gregory at sandy@sonicslegendsfund.org.

Sonics Legends Fund Legendary sponsors include Alaska Airlines, Simply Seattle and the Seattle Seahawks. The venue is graciously provided by Moss Bay Hall.

The Sonics Legends Fund can be found online at www.sonicslegendsfund.org, as well as Instagram and Facebook.

Chris Watkins
Team Watkins Advertising & PR
+1 770-744-1773
chris@teamwatkins.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

KOMO TV Eric's Little Heroes - Sonics Legends Fund Legend Segment

You just read:

Sonics Legends Fund NBA Finals Watch Party Features Former Players and Silent Auction of Sonics Memorabilia

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more