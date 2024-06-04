Sonics Legends Fund NBA Finals Watch Party Features Former Players and Silent Auction of Sonics Memorabilia
Watch Party at Moss Bay Hall benefits the Sonics Legend Fund – Connecting former Seattle SuperSonics players with critical resources, medical care, and housing
Event Starts 5:00 pm
Game Starts 5:30 pm
The public is invited to attend this special event “Watch Party” for game one of the NBA Finals, featuring the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.
The event is hosted by and benefits the Sonics Legend Fund, connecting former Seattle SuperSonics players with critical resources like medical care and housing. See the recent KOMO TV’s Eric’s Little Heroes segment here for a profile on one of the Legends supported by our fund and their family’s journey.
Also featured are player and special guest appearances, a special prize drawing, and a silent auction featuring Seattle SuperSonics memorabilia as well as items from various other local professional sports teams. Simply Seattle will host a pop-up shop featuring their newest and coolest gear.
Free and open to the public, food and beverages will be available to purchase from Moss Bay Hall.
“Hardship can strike any time and take many forms. It’s been inspiring to see the community come together to support those who have inspired so many of us.” -Donald Watts, son of Sonics Legend Slick Watts and Director of The Watts Foundation
For more information, please contact Sandy Gregory at sandy@sonicslegendsfund.org.
Sonics Legends Fund Legendary sponsors include Alaska Airlines, Simply Seattle and the Seattle Seahawks. The venue is graciously provided by Moss Bay Hall.
The Sonics Legends Fund can be found online at www.sonicslegendsfund.org, as well as Instagram and Facebook.
KOMO TV Eric's Little Heroes - Sonics Legends Fund Legend Segment