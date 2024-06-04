Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Kingdom of Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa

SLIDESHOW | images | 240604-N-UD469-1048 MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, June 4, 2024. During the visit, Franchetti applauded Bahrain for their leadership in the region and for hosting U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray) SLIDESHOW | images | 240604-N-UD469-1057 MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, June 4, 2024. During the visit, Franchetti applauded Bahrain for their leadership in the region and for hosting U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray) SLIDESHOW | images | 240604-N-UD469-1042 MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, June 4, 2024. During the visit, Franchetti applauded Bahrain for their leadership in the region and for hosting U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with the Kingdom of Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, June 4.

Franchetti thanked the Crown Prince for the inviolable U.S. - Bahrain defense relationship and expressed her gratitude for the continuous hospitality Bahrain shows in hosting the U.S. Navy.

The CNO also highlighted Bahrain’s leadership in the security and stability of the region and expressed her gratitude to the Crown Prince for being one of the United States’ longest and closest partners in the Middle East, a major non-NATO Ally, and their participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian.

During their discussion, Franchetti applauded the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) signed last year to formalize U.S - Bahrain cooperation to deter conflict in the region, enhance regional stability, and de-escalate tensions. Franchetti added that C-SIPA is as a significant upgrade in our strategic bi-lateral relationship with Bahrain. Right now, C-SIPA is a bilateral agreement between the United States and Bahrain, however both leaders said they welcome other friendly countries to join because the more integrated and coordinated we are, the more secure, stable, and prosperous the region will be.

This is the first time Franchetti has met the Crown Prince.

