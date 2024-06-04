Submit Release
Little Salmon / South Fork Salmon Update: June 4, 2024

As of yesterday, June 3, Rapid River Hatchery posted a total of 310 adults have returned to the weir. You can keep track of those returns on the IDFG website HERE

The take-home message is that fishing was good in the Riggins area last interval, and it will only get better. As you can see in the table above, we estimated 295 adults were harvested in section 3 on the Lower Salmon during the last fishing interval, and my guess is that number will be quite a bit higher this interval as more fish arrive in the Riggins area. I anticipate this upcoming interval seeing a lot more effort, catch, and harvest in section 3 of the Lower Salmon River, as well as on the Little Salmon River. I’ll report back next week to let you know the status of these fisheries after this next fishing interval. Hope to see you out there!

 

South Fork Salmon River

Now for the depressing news. So far the South Fork Salmon River return is not materializing as we had hoped. The pre-season forecast for the South Fork Salmon was 3,752 clipped adults over Bonneville Dam. So far this year, there are an estimated 594 clipped South Fork adults over Bonneville Dam.

