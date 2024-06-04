Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Boyd County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Boyd County to assist Kentucky survivors who experienced loss from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.

The Disaster Recovery Center is located at: Boyd County Emergency Management Office, 12327 Anthony Drive, Ashland, KY 41102. Working hours are 10 a.m. -7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday; and 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Eastern Time.

Survivors in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at the disaster recovery center. FEMA representatives will help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available to assist survivors.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.