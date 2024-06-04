Compensation for Mental Health Treatment is Available for Individuals Impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire

SANTA FE, N.M. – Individuals impacted by the Hermit’s Peak Calf/Canyon Fire are eligible to receive compensation for mental health treatment for conditions resulting from, or worsened by, the fire and subsequent flooding. Compensation can reimburse claimants for out-of-pocket medical and mental health expenses or compensate them for future mental health treatment by a licensed mental health professional.

Individuals must submit claims for treatment by November 14, 2024. Medical and mental health conditions identified before November 14, 2024, may be eligible for advanced payments after this date with documentation showing treatments are or will be ongoing.

“The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was devastating to the members of our community in many ways, not just their houses and land, but also their mental health,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations of FEMA’s New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “Experiencing a disaster as well as the stress of navigating recovery can have a significant impact on one’s mental wellbeing. We want all community members to know that the cost of treatment for both mental health and medical conditions caused by the fire are eligible for compensation.”

Claimants must submit supporting documentation that includes treatment costs and confirms mental health treatment is directly related to conditions resulting from, or worsened by, the fire. The Claims office will not ask for details of a claimant’s treatment or any personal medical information. Documentation examples include an explanation of benefits from a medical insurance carrier showing costs for appointments or treatments; appointment records, including dates of treatment appointments; and itemized receipts for gas to document required travel to and from treatment appointments.

In addition to mental health conditions and treatments, claimants can also submit claims for other medical expenses resulting from the fire and subsequent flooding, such as medical stays for personal injury, insurance deductibles and co-pays, medications, and transportation expenses related to medical care.

FEMA hopes that the compensation for mental health and medical treatment will further the path to recovery for many community members.

Questions about mental health and medical coverage can be addressed by contacting the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $729 million to claimants. FEMA is only permitted to pay claims that have a signed Proof of Loss form and supporting documentation.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.