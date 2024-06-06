The Corey Pearson Collection Glide Thread Collection Now Available
Corey Pearson's Signature Collection elevates the crafting game, providing crafters with the ultimate go-to threads for every project!MICKENNEY, TEXAS, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quilters and crafters can now enhance their projects with the Corey Pearson Signature Collection, exclusively available through Linda’s Electric Quilters.
The collection features the highly sought-after Glide Thread, renowned for its superior quality and vibrant colors, and the first 200 purchased will be signed limited edition sets.
Corey Pearson, a celebrated figure in the quilting community and Master Quilter, shares his enthusiasm for the Glide Thread, emphasizing its unique properties.
"I LOVE Glide thread for its trilobal fibers, which refracts light beautifully, enhancing the stitch definition and creating subtle shadows. These staple colors are my go-to choices for daily quilting projects, and I find myself reaching for them regularly. If you're assembling a basic kit, these essentials are a must-have! You'll appreciate how seamlessly they blend and complement any fabric. They're the colors I believe every quilter should have in their collection," said Pearson.
The Corey Pearson Signature Collection is designed to provide crafters with the ultimate go-to threads for every top project.
Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or just starting, these threads will elevate your work, adding a professional touch to each stitch.
About Linda’s Electric Quilters
Linda’s Electric Quilters is dedicated to being the premier destination for quilters. Since their establishment in 1995, the family-owned and operated business’s mission has been to empower and inspire quilters worldwide by bridging their passion with unparalleled customer service, innovative products, and accessible educational resources.
At Linda’s, the team possesses years of experience and expertise within the quilting industry, enabling them to offer invaluable knowledge and guidance to their customers, while ensuring that quilters have access to cutting-edge technology that enhances their creative process.
