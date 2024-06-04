House Bill 1754 Printer's Number 3198
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, providing for coverage for biomarker testing.
