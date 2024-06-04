House Bill 2064 Printer's Number 3137
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - An Act amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), known as the Older Adults Protective Services Act, providing for financial institutions and fiduciaries.
