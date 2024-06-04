House Bill 2354 Printer's Number 3197

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - An Act amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), known as the Dog Law, in short title and definitions, further providing for definitions; in licenses, tags and kennels, further providing for kennels, for requirements for kennels, for revocation or refusal of kennel licenses and for health certificates for importation; and, in enforcement and penalties, further providing for rules and regulations.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.