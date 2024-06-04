Submit Release
House Bill 2354 Printer's Number 3197

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - An Act amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), known as the Dog Law, in short title and definitions, further providing for definitions; in licenses, tags and kennels, further providing for kennels, for requirements for kennels, for revocation or refusal of kennel licenses and for health certificates for importation; and, in enforcement and penalties, further providing for rules and regulations.

