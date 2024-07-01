Negave Tequila-like Spirit Achieves Kosher Certification, Chooses a Bottle Design and is Preparing for Initial Sales

Negave Estates Negave Bottle Design blue Weber Roasting blue Weber Seedlings in Israeli Lab blue Weber placed in oven

Negave Estates, the first Israel-grown blue Weber Agave based spirit, receives Kosher certification, chooses bottle design and begins distilling initial batch!

NEGEV REGION, ISRAEL, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Negave is poised to transform the spirits industry with a premium, tequila-like spirit crafted from the esteemed blue Weber agave. Known for its unique taste and historical significance, this spirit heralds from the heart of the Negev desert and promises a new era of high-quality, kosher-certified beverages.

Following extensive research, Negave has finalized its bottle design and label. As of May 2024, under the supervision of Rabbi Aaron Haskel at Star-K, Negave’s products are now kosher-certified, including Kosher for Passover.

David Niewood, founder and CEO, states, “The kosher certification underscores our commitment to inclusivity, offering a unique and high-quality spirit that honors both its Mexican heritage and its new Israeli home.”

A Journey from Skepticism to Innovation

Initially met with skepticism, the Negave team discovered that agave had previously thrived in the Negev for textile production. By partnering with top tequila experts from Mexico, they curated the precise blue Weber DNA necessary to cultivate robust agave plants in Israeli labs. The first seedlings are set for planting in the Negev, with a ceremonial event planned for July 2024. These plants will require a minimum of five years to mature before harvest.

Master Distiller and First Production

Under the expert guidance of Master Distiller Ana Maria Romero Mena, Negave has commenced white-label production of a 100% Agave blue Weber Tequiliana spirit, distilled in Mexico using artisanal methods. The inaugural 20,000-liter production run of this high-proof distillate will be shipped to Israel for aging in premier Negev winery casks. This unique aging process will imbue the spirit with the distinct terroir of the Negev desert, with initial tastings anticipated by the end of summer 2024. The first product lines, Negave Classic (Barreled/Blanco) and Negave Mystic (Rested/Reposado), will be available for purchase by year-end 2024.

Future Prospects and Expansion

During the growing period of the agave plants, Negave will continue importing expertly curated agave "juice" from Mexico. By mid-2025, the first batch of Negave’s Iconic/Aged variant (Anejo equivalent) will be ready for retail purchase. This product will be distributed in both Israel and the United States.

Revolutionizing the Kosher Spirits Market

Negave’s kosher certification is set to revolutionize the kosher spirits market, providing a premium option for consumers during Passover. Negave aims to fill the void in the high-end spirits market, delivering a level of quality that has been eagerly anticipated by connoisseurs.

Negave invites spirit enthusiasts, retailers, and distributors to join them in celebrating this groundbreaking achievement and to experience the unique flavors of a truly exceptional Agave spirit, that happens to also be kosher for Passover.