Whisky Distiller Glen Breton Shines at the 2024 World Whisky Awards with Four Prestigious Awards
Glen Breton Distillery is delighted to announce its outstanding achievement at the 2024 World Whisky Awards, securing two Gold Medals.
The Gold Medals from the World Whiskies Awards help define Glen Breton as the Best Single Malt Whisky in the world”GLENVILLE, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Breton Distillery is delighted to announce its outstanding achievement at the 2024 World Whisky Awards, securing two Gold Medals. This marks a significant milestone for the distillery, emphasizing its commitment to crafting the best Single Malt Whisky that is cherished globally.
— Lauchie MacLean, President Glen Breton Distillery
"We are immensely proud of our team's dedication and craftsmanship," said Lauchie MacLean, President of Glen Breton Distillery. "These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to producing exceptional whiskies that embody the rich heritage and unique character of the Best Single Malt Whisky."
Organized by the experts behind the World Whiskies Awards, this event is one of the industry’s most prestigious and the only international spirits competition judged by real traders. The 2024 competition saw more than 1600 entries across 22 categories, including Single Malt, Blended, Bourbon, and Rye. Glen Breton was one of Canada’s biggest winners at the event, landing four separate certifications under the whisky category. The distillery’s passion for bringing premium whisky to North America is clear, and the latest awards are further recognition of its continued commitment to quality (Global Drinks Awards) (Global Drinks Awards) (Whisky Magazine).
The Glen Breton 10 Year and Glen Breton 14 Year expressions were awarded Gold Medals, while the Glen Breton 19 Year got a Silver Medal. These awards highlight the distillery's expertise in creating whiskies that are both unique and exceptional in taste.
About the Award-Winning Expressions:
Glen Breton Rare 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky: Candied pear aromas lead into a palate rich with more pear, honey, and ginger. The profile is malty and sweet, with notes of vanilla, brown bread, and French toast. Apples and sweeter fruits emerge, complemented by hints of barley and a sweet, sugary note. The finish is characterized by a lingering spice and a subtle hint of aged wood. Tasting Notes
Glen Breton Rare 14 Years Old Single Malt Whisky: Gentle honey sweetness on the nose. The palate is more robust with vanilla, oak spices, and stewed fruits. Richly layered and polished. Tasting Notes
Glen Breton Rare 19 Year Old Single Malt Whisky: The whisky presents a very faint nose with a fresh character. The palate reveals a mix of earthy and malty flavours, complemented by a minty note. The finish is light and short. Tasting Notes
The World Whiskies Awards is a prestigious competition that recognizes the very best in all internationally recognized styles of whisky. These awards are highly regarded by single malt whisky enthusiasts as a mark of quality and excellence. Winning at the World Whiskies Awards signifies that a whisky has met the highest standards and is a rare find, making it a sought-after addition to any collection.
Glen Breton Distillery and its flagship product, Glen Breton Single Malt Whisky, have been winning awards across the globe over the years. As Canada’s oldest single malt whisky distillery, Glen Breton Distillery by Glenora Distillers International has a rich history of innovation and excellence. Established over 30 years ago, it has consistently pushed the boundaries of whisky-making, dedicating themselves to traditional methods with modern techniques to create truly unique expressions. The business has grown at a rapid pace, with the latest accolades underlining the brand's reputation as one of the best in class. Glen Breton Distillery uses Scottish Copper Stills to craft its exceptional whiskies.
Glen Breton Distillery is excited to announce consumers can buy whisky online, and the company recently imported seven distinct expressions to the United States. They are now accepting orders online at www.glenbreton.com. Whisky enthusiasts can look forward to enjoying these award-winning spirits and experiencing the unique flavours of Glen Breton.
About Glenora Inn & Glen Breton Distillery
Glenora Inn & Glen Breton Distillery offers a unique boutique resort experience in the heart of the Cape Breton Highlands. Visitors can immerse themselves in the rich culture and history of Cape Breton while staying at the distillery, enjoying the scenic beauty and warm hospitality of Nova Scotia. The resort provides an exceptional opportunity to explore the distillery, learn about the whisky-making process, and taste some of the finest single malt whiskies in the world. Travel enthusiasts and whisky lovers alike will find an unforgettable experience, blending relaxation with the authentic charm of Cape Breton culture.
For more information and to place your order, visit www.glenbreton.com.
Media Contact: Lauchie MacLean
President
info@glenora1.ca
(902) 468-6516
Marion Matheson
Glenora Distillers (International) Limited
+1 902-468-6516
email us here
Glen Breton Distillery, by Glenora