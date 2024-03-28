Bedford Neighbourhood Pub Continues Its Heartfelt Support for The Turkey Club with Remarkable Fundraising Success
"Bedford Neighbourhood Pub Raises Over $7,600 for The Turkey Club, Strengthening Support for Families in Need"BEDFORD, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bedford Neighbourhood Pub is proud to announce its ongoing commitment and support to a cause that hits close to home – The Turkey Club. Since September 2020, the Pub has been a fervent supporter of The Turkey Club, a volunteer organization founded in 2004 by the late Jack Cruickshank, dedicated to providing Christmas turkey dinner hampers to families in need through the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank. To date, the club has raised over $250,000, aiding thousands of families within our community.
The Bedford Neighbourhood Pub has been instrumental in hosting numerous events to raise funds for The Turkey Club, including fundraisers, auctions, and, most notably, the inaugural BNP Golf Event in September 2023. This event saw 100 golfers gather at the Lost Creek Golf Club, raising $4,000 from the tournament and an additional $3,600 from the silent and live auction held during the dinner at the pub. The event's success has cemented it as an annual cornerstone of fundraising for The Turkey Club.
In a recent celebration of The Turkey Club fundraising committee's year-end achievements, Mayor Mike Savage was in attendance to commend the outstanding work of the club and the pub's invaluable support. The Bedford Neighbourhood Pub is honoured to play a part in this noble cause and looks forward to continuing its support for many years to come.
Owner Troy Harnish expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Our commitment to The Turkey Club and the families we help support is a reflection of our pub's heart and soul. Seeing our community come together, especially through events like the BNP Golf Event, fills us with pride and drives us to do even more. We're not just a pub; we're a family, extending our table to those in need."
We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has participated and contributed to our events, especially those who have become members of The Turkey Club. An individual membership is $100, and a business membership is $250, with 100% of the membership fee going directly to the cause, accompanied by a tax receipt. Joining is simple via www.turkeyclub.org, and your support can make a significant difference in someone's life this Christmas.
For more information on upcoming events and how you can contribute, please visit https://bedfordneighbourhoodpub.ca/.
About The Bedford Neighbourhood Pub: Nestled in the heart of Bedford, The Bedford Neighbourhood Pub, often referred to as BNP, has been a cornerstone of the community since its inception. Co-owned by Troy Harnish and Scott MacDonald, BNP is known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and its commitment to community service. As a gathering place for friends and families alike, BNP prides itself on a menu that boasts both classic pub fare and innovative culinary creations. Under the leadership of Troy and Scott, BNP has established itself as a must-visit locale for those looking to enjoy good food, great company, and make a positive impact in the community.
About The Turkey Club: Founded in 2004 by the late Jack Cruickshank, The Turkey Club is a volunteer organisation committed to providing Christmas turkey dinner hampers to families in need, in partnership with the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank. With the generous support of the community, over $250,000 has been raised to date, helping thousands of families enjoy a festive meal during the holiday season.
Scott MacDonald
Bedford Neighbourhood Pub
+1 902-406-2650
