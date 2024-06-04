Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,693 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Return to Full-Staff Wednesday Evening

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

06/04/2024

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Return to Full-Staff Wednesday Evening

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to return to full-staff at sunset on the evening of Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Flags have been lowered to half-staff statewide since last week in remembrance of Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who died in the line of duty. A funeral service in his honor is scheduled to be held on Wednesday morning at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Return to Full-Staff Wednesday Evening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more