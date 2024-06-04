Press Releases

06/04/2024

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Return to Full-Staff Wednesday Evening

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to return to full-staff at sunset on the evening of Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Flags have been lowered to half-staff statewide since last week in remembrance of Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who died in the line of duty. A funeral service in his honor is scheduled to be held on Wednesday morning at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.