Prevalon Energy and Innergex Reach Commercialization of Salvador and San Andrés Battery Facilities in Chile
Partnership between Prevalon Energy and Innergex Realizes Commercialization of Two Groundbreaking Energy Storage Projects in Chile
These achievements are a testament to our shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and driving positive environmental impact.”HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevalon Energy, a leading provider of innovative energy solutions, celebrates a significant milestone in its collaboration with Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. with the successful commercialization of two pioneering energy storage projects in Chile. The commercialization of the Salvador and San Andrés battery facilities signifies a tangible step forward in advancing sustainable energy initiatives in the region.
— Tom Cornell
The Salvador battery facility, located in Chile's Atacama Desert, was officially inaugurated following the completion of Innergex's solar PV plant. The Salvador battery facility is Innergex’s first utility-scale battery storage site and among the first installed in Chile. With a capacity of 50MW/5 hours, the facility represents a crucial advancement in energy storage technology, offering grid stability and reliability while harnessing renewable energy sources to meet the growing demand for clean power.
Similarly, the commercialization of the San Andrés energy storage facility underscores the commitment of both Prevalon and Innergex to foster sustainable development in Chile. As Innergex's second-largest energy storage facility in the country, the San Andrés project contributes to the optimization of renewable energy integration and grid management, bolstering the resilience of Chile's energy infrastructure. The San Andrés battery storage facility is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately US$6.0 million in its first full year of operation.
"We are proud to partner with Innergex on these groundbreaking energy storage projects," said Tom Cornell, President, and CEO of Prevalon Energy. "These achievements are a testament to our shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and driving positive environmental impact."
“We are very proud of our growing energy storage portfolio in Chile because it will contribute significantly to meeting the growing demand for 24/7 renewable energy production. These projects allow Innergex to optimize its portfolio generation and revenues based on market dynamics and demand in Chile,” said Michel Letellier, President and CEO of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
The commercialization of the Salvador and San Andrés battery facilities marks a significant achievement for both Prevalon Energy and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., highlighting the transformative potential of energy storage technologies in advancing global sustainability goals.
# # #
About Prevalon Energy LLC
Commitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. PrevalonTM Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With 10 years of global battery energy storage experience and over 3 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects deployed, Prevalon develops an end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solution that delivers throughout the entire lifecycle of your project and ensures performance. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 88 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,690 MW (gross 4,328 MW), including 41 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 9 solar facilities and 3 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 13 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 930 MW (gross 1,281 MW), 3 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 9,912 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows and provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital.
