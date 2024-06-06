Submit Release
McObject LLC Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Expand, Enhance and Accelerate Customer Time-to-Market

Reduce development effort. Accelerate time to market.

Developers of mission-critical embedded systems can leverage the power and efficiency of McObject's eXtremeDB in a new collaboration with STMicroelectronics.

McObject's knowledge aligns perfectly with our portfolio, helping customers overcome design challenges and accelerate development.”
— Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McObject LLC, announces that it has joined the ST Partner Program. Developers building mission-critical embedded systems can now leverage the power and efficiency of McObject's eXtremeDB database management system through a new collaboration with STMicroelectronics.

eXtremeDB boasts a long history of successful embedded systems deployment in the Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Medical, Consumer Electronics and Transportation markets. eXtremeDB was the first in-memory embedded database written explicitly for embedded systems.

eXtremeDB has evolved to cover virtually all embedded systems use cases, with versions supporting high availability, cluster computing, distributed computing (sharding), time series, hybrid (persistent and in-memory) databases, SQL, hard real-time and the unique data replication needs of IoT systems.

The real-time version, eXtremeDB/rt, works with fellow real-time operating system Partner Program alum embOS, FreeRTOS™, PX5, Nucleus or Azure RTOS (ThreadX) on ST microcontrollers and microprocessors to enforce the predictable execution of critical data transactions, making it ideal for data management in hard real-time systems such as mission-critical sensor data fusion and other critical tasks.

eXtremeDB also offers support for Asymmetric MultiProcessing (AMP) architecture systems epitomized by the STM32MP1 series. These systems are characterized by having two CPUs of differing architecture, typically running different operating systems (e.g., an RTOS on the Cortex-M and Linux on the Cortex-A processor), and a memory buffer shared by the processors that can be used for an in-memory database available to both. With a database system capable of taking advantage of one processor architecture for real-time and another for analytics, customers in Industrial, Retail, Smart Home, and Infrastructure can reduce component cost, energy consumption and system complexity.

McObject co-founder and president, Steven Graves, said "We're thrilled to bring our real-time and embedded database expertise to ST's developer community. eXtremeDB's efficiency and reliability are ideally suited to tackle the growing data demands of complex embedded systems, an area McObject has excelled in for over two decades."

“McObject's knowledge aligns perfectly with our portfolio, helping customers overcome design challenges and accelerate development. Our vetting process ensures our partners deliver advanced technologies to empower innovative solutions,” said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics.

Learn more about how eXtremeDB can supercharge your embedded and mission-critical development at https://www.mcobject.com/.

About STMicorelectronics
STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program’s certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners

About McObject
Founded by database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven, ultra-fast data management technology, used across a wide range of industries and market segments. The company’s background and expertise in defense and aviation sectors means that its technology is exceptionally reliable and robust.

McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, F5 Networks, Motorola and Boeing. eXtremeDB uses powerful, industry-standard tools and languages, such as SQL, Python, C/C++, Java and C#. For more information, please visit https://www.mcobject.com/ and follow McObject on and LinkedIn and Twitter.

Shannon M Levy
McOject LLC
+1 425-888-8505
