McObject Announces Immediate Availability of eXtremeDB/rt for DDC-I’s Deos Real-Time Operating System

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- McObject announces the availability of eXtremeDB/rt for DDC-I’s Deos™ real-time operating system, a safety-critical embedded RTOS that employs patented cache partitioning, memory pools, and safe scheduling to deliver higher CPU utilization than any other certifiable safety-critical COTS RTOS on multi-core processors.eXtremeDB/rt was originally conceived, designed and implemented as an in-memory embedded database system for embedded systems. In addition to running within the resource-constrained environment of an embedded system, a hard real-time DBMS must operate within the confines of a stringent deadline. eXtremeDB/rt is a true hard real-time database management system that extends normal database transaction management by incorporating time-cognizance.A real-time database system must support two outcomes for transactions:• Committed on time (met the deadline)• Not committed but aborted on time (missed the deadline)In a real-time database system, transactions must not be late. Therefore, a true real-time database system must enforce transaction deadlines.eXtremeDB/rt will be of particular interest to developers of Human-Machine Interface (HMI) systems, advanced driver assistance systems, aerospace and defense, industrial control/robotics, and medical devices/systems. Its small footprint and frugal use of memory and CPU make it uniquely qualified for these applications.“eXtremeDB/rt provides an excellent option for developers of resource-constrained, mission-critical embedded systems who require a compact, real-time embedded database,” said Greg Rose, vice president of marketing and product management at DDC-I. “We look forward to working with McObject to offer eXtremeDB/rt to embedded developers utilizing our Deos real-time operating system.”Find eXtremeDB in millions of embedded systems, in deployments ranging from satellite systems to locomotive control, world-wide.# # #Editorial contactsChris MureenChief Operating OfficerEmail: press@mcobject.comTel: +1 425-888-8505About McObjectFounded by database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven, ultra-fast data management technology, used across a wide range of industries and market segments. The company’s background and expertise in defense and aviation sectors mean that its technology is exceptionally reliable and robust.McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, ViaSat, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Northrup Grumman, along with NSE.IT, SunGard, Transaction Network Services, and Dalian Commodity Exchange.eXtremeDB/rt is founded on the proven technology of the eXtremeDB in-memory embedded database management system. First released in 2001, eXtremeDB has been deployed in over 30 million systems by industry leaders around the globe because it offers low memory footprint, exceptional performance, intuitive API, as well as features to ensure database integrity.For more information, please visit www.mcobject.com McObject and eXtremeDB are registered trademarks of McObject LLC. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

