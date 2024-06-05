Percepio® Announces Tracealyzer® Version 4.9 With Major Improvements for Linux Users

Percepio Tracealyzer v4.9 on Linux.

We want to give back to the Linux community with this Tracealyzer release, where the main objective is improved user experience for Linux users.” — Johan Kraft, Founder and CTO of Percepio

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percepio AB, the leading provider of continuous observability solutions for embedded edge systems, announces the immediate availability of Tracealyzer® version 4.9—the latest update to its flagship observability tool for embedded software.

The focus for this release has been to improve the user experience when installing and running Tracealyzer on a Linux host computer. Installation has been greatly simplified by a new standalone installation package that includes everything needed to run Tracealyzer. On most Linux distributions, a new user can now be up and running in a few minutes.

“Providing great Linux support is of key importance to us at Percepio. Many software developers prefer Linux, and we have a growing developer community that has contributed with a lot of feedback and testimonials over the years. We are very grateful for their support and want to give back to the Linux community with this Tracealyzer release, where the main objective is improved user experience for Linux users,” says Johan Kraft, founder and CTO at Percepio.

The user experience and performance on Linux has been improved significantly. Several Linux-related bugs and GUI issues have been fixed, the application starts up faster, and traces load faster.

The TraceRecorder support for Eclipse ThreadX and SAFERTOS® has also been updated in the new version, to improve recorder integration and support the most recent RTOS features. SAFERTOS support is provided via WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems.

Tracealyzer 4.9 also brings improved support for LynxOS-178®, the standards-based RTOS for safety-critical real-time applications from Lynx Software Technologies, such as the ability to record process data in the TraceRecorder library and group threads by process in the trace view. LynxOS-178 support is provided via Lynx Software Technologies.

Tracealyzer version 4.9 is available immediately from Percepio and its distributors. Upgrades are free for current users with an active subscription or maintenance contract. A time-limited evaluation copy of the software can be downloaded at percepio.com/tracealyzer/download-tracealyzer/.

About Percepio

Percepio AB offers continuous observability for critical edge and embedded software systems throughout the product lifecycle, enabling accelerated software development, higher software quality, and lower deployment risks. During application development, Percepio Tracealyzer® offers real-time observability by software tracing and advanced visualization, reducing time-to-market and improving software quality at launch. During system testing and in deployed operation, Percepio DevAlert® provides secure observability for de-risking the product launch and continuous improvement of product reliability, security and performance. The technology scales to large device fleets and can be integrated on any edge processor, from small IoT nodes to powerful multicore SoCs.

Percepio collaborates with leading vendors of processors and operating systems within embedded systems and the IoT such as Arm, Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Wind River Systems, and Amazon Web Services. For more information, visit percepio.com.