eb3.work Offers Service to Recruit Qualified Foreign National Workers
A Solution to Chronic Labor Shortages in Various Industries Across the Country
Our mission is to help businesses suffering from chronic labor shortages and high turnover go from understaffed to fully staffed.”MIAMI, FL, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the country faces one of its most dire labor shortages in recent history, eb3.work offers a workable solution by recruiting qualified foreign nationals for employers with vacant entry-level positions via the EB-3 Visa Program.
The latest statistics show that the USA has a labor shortage of 75%, with 77% of employers reporting they cannot fill positions. A recent study by Associated Builders and Contractors reports a labor shortage of 500,000 workers for 2024. Exasperating the situation is one in five construction workers is 55 years or older - by 2030, 40% of the current construction workforce is expected to retire. The US economy relies on a vibrant workforce but the current situation doesn’t bode well for the near future - or does it?
The United States was built with the labor of immigrants. The tradition continues with the EB-3 Visa, allowing businesses to offer foreign nationals positions they cannot fill with U.S. workers. Unlike other Visa programs for seasonal or temporary workers, the EB-3 is for employers with permanent, full-time positions. U.S. employers can file employment-based green cards to prospective employees, giving foreign nationals permanent resident status for 10 years with options to renew.
eb3.work recruits qualified and motivated foreign national applicants for employers so they can expand their businesses and grow the local and national economy without losing time and effort trying to recruit on their own. Not only will eb3.work find qualified workers, but its immigration attorney team will also manage the immigration process and assist the new hires in acclimating to their new jobs and communities in the USA.
“Our mission is to help businesses suffering from chronic labor shortages and high turnover go from understaffed to fully staffed,” says John Dorer, CEO of eb3.work.
“I was amazed by the quality of applicants I was able to hire," states Eric Turner, a QSR multi-franchise owner. "I need people who want to be promoted into management positions if I'm going to grow my business.”
“Easy process, low time commitment, and low cost," confirms Sasha Davis, who filled positions in her building services business with the help of the eb3.work team. "It's a no-brainer.”
To find out more about the benefits of the EB-3 Visa program and how eb3.work can fill vacant positions with qualified foreign nationals, please visit: https://eb3.work/employers-benefits-of-the-eb-3-visa-program/
For over twenty years, eb3.work has helped employers across various industries and regions of the United States eliminate their chronic entry-level labor shortages. Featuring a highly qualified team of recruiters and immigration attorneys, eb3.work leverages proprietary technology and processes to streamline the EB-3 application and approval process, ensuring compliance and quality. They are passionate about creating opportunities for workers and employers in the construction, manufacturing, hospitality, QSR, janitorial services, multi-unit restaurant franchise groups, warehouses, and distribution industries to contribute to the economic and social development of the country. Discover more at: https://eb3.work/
