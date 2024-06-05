40 V Rad Hard GaN FETs Set New Performance Standards for Space Applications
EPC Space expands its radiation-hardened (rad-hard) gallium nitride (GaN) Discrete family for critical spaceborne and other high reliability environments.
These two new additions to our rad-hard product line offer designers high power and low on-resistance solutions ...,”ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Space announces the introduction two new rad-hard GaN discretes with low on-resistance and extremely low gate charge for high power density solutions that are lower cost and more efficient than the nearest comparable radiation-hardened silicon MOSFET. The EPC7001BSH is a Rad-Hard eGaN® 40 V, 50 A, 11 mΩ Surface Mount (FSMDB) and the EPC7002ASH is a Rad-Hard eGaN® 40 V, 15 A, 28 mΩ Surface Mount (FSMDA). Both devices have a total dose radiation rating greater than 1,000K Rad(Si) and SEE immunity for LET of 83.7 MeV/mg/cm2 with VDS up to 100% of rated breakdown. These devices come packaged in hermetic packages in very small footprints.
— Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space
EPC’s eGaN FETs and ICs offer a higher performing alternative to conventional rad hard silicon devices for high reliability and space applications. EPC’s Rad hard devices are significantly smaller, have 40 times better electrical performance, and lower overall cost than rad hard silicon devices. Moreover, EPC Space’s rad hard devices exhibit superior resistance to radiation, supporting higher total radiation levels and SEE LET levels compared to traditional silicon solutions.
With higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, lower switching losses, better thermal conductivity, and lower on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions.
Applications benefiting from the performance of these products include DC-DC power supplies for satellites and space mission equipment, motor drives for robotics, instrumentation and reaction wheels, deep space probes, and ion thrusters.
Price & Availability
500 units pricing of $212.80/ea for engineering models and $315.84/ea for space level grade. Products are available with lead-times of 4 and 12 weeks or less for Engineering modes and Space levels respectively.
