FLEX Beverages Announces Collaboration with Allen Flavors for FLEX Beverage Refreshers
We are excited to announce our collaboration with Allen Flavors”PLANTATION, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLEX FUELS, INC., a subsidiary of Blended BioHealth, Inc., and the parent company of FLEX Beverages, proudly announces its collaboration with Allen Flavors, Inc. This relationship is set to supply the flavor components for the highly anticipated proprietary formulations for FLEX Beverage Refreshers, ensuring that FLEX™ continues to meet its ambitious production goals and deliver high-quality products to the market.
A Strategic Collaboration to Meet Production Milestones:
The decision to work with Allen Flavors is a significant step in FLEX FUELS, INC.’s strategy to meet its first-year's multi-million FLEX Beverage pod production target. With Allen Flavors’ expertise and industry-leading standards, FLEX Beverages is poised to maintain exceptional quality while scaling up production to meet growing consumer demand.
Ensuring Premium Quality and Reliability:
Expertise and Innovation - Allen Flavors brings decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, ensuring that FLEX Beverage Refreshers are crafted with the finest ingredients and highest quality standards.
Reliability - Collaborating with a reputable supplier like Allen Flavors ensures that FLEX FUELS, INC. can meet its production schedules and consistently deliver high-quality products to its consumers.
Innovation - This collaboration will foster ongoing innovation, combining FLEX Beverages’ revolutionary concepts with Allen Flavors’ cutting-edge flavor technology.
Industry Impact:
This collaboration represents a milestone in FLEX FUELS, INC.’s journey, highlighting the company’s proactive approach to addressing industry challenges and achieving its ambitious goals. The collaboration with Allen Flavors is expected to set a new standard for quality and reliability in the beverage industry.
Statements from Leadership:
“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Allen Flavors,” said Jerry Pearring, COO of FLEX FUELS, INC. “Their unparalleled expertise and commitment to quality align perfectly with our vision for FLEX Beverage Refreshers. This collaboration ensures that we can meet our production milestones and deliver a product that exceeds consumer expectations.”
The FLEX™ Beverage System, Revolutionizing Convenience and Sustainability:
The FLEX™ Beverage System, marketed under FLEX Beverages, is designed to redefine the single-serve beverage experience. Unlike traditional systems, the FLEX™ Beverage System requires no power, making it perfect for use anywhere – from home to outdoor adventures. The system features recyclable pods, emphasizing environmental responsibility, and supports a wide range of beverages, from coffee to refreshers. With its compact, portable design and customizable beverage strength through its unique Spin-Control Straw Valve, the FLEX™ Beverage System offers unparalleled convenience and versatility for the modern consumer. Please learn more about the FLEX Beverage system at www.FLEXBeverages.com.
Looking Forward:
With Allen Flavors onboard as a key supplier, FLEX FUELS, INC. is well-positioned to achieve its production and launch goals for FLEX Beverages. This collaboration is a testament to FLEX FUELS, INC.’s commitment to quality and innovation, paving the way for the successful introduction of FLEX Beverage Refreshers to the market.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s plans, anticipated performance, goals, and products, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and various factors and unforeseen conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Among these risk factors are (a) the growth and performance of the FLEX™ system and the Company’s products, (b) the growth of the single-serve beverage market, (c) the Company’s marketing and growth strategies and its future development, and (d) results of operations and financial performance. In some instances, forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “likely to”, “potential” or “potentially”, “should” “will”, and similar expressions. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. All trademarks used in this release are the property of their respective owners.
About FLEX FUELS, INC.:
FLEX FUELS, INC., a subsidiary of Blended BioHealth, Inc., is at the forefront of beverage innovation, driven to reshape the industry by prioritizing sustainability alongside superior quality. The versatile and mobile FLEX Beverage system, marketed under FLEX Beverages, provides a premium beverage experience in harmony with thoughtful environmental stewardship and maximum convenience.
