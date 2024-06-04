Mayor Wu, Boston Celtics, and TD Garden Share Watch Party Plans, Safety Preparations for NBA Finals

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu joined Governor Maura Healey, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, Celtics & TD Garden leadership, and Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell to announce watch party plans and public safety preparations for the upcoming NBA Finals. The Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals starting in Boston on June 6. Mayor Wu and TD Garden President Glen Thornborough announced TD Garden will host its first ever watch party for two Boston Celtics away games: Game 3 on Wednesday, June 12, and Game 4 on Friday, June 14. The full game broadcast will be played in the TD Garden arena. Tickets for the family-friendly events will be $18 (to mark the Celtics’ fight for their 18th banner) and discounted food and parking will be available. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale tomorrow, with general sale happening on Thursday.

“This is an exciting time in our city to gather together and cheer on the Celtics. The Celtics watch parties at the Garden will be a memorable and unique way for families and fans to catch the away games and show our community spirit,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to our partners at TD Garden and the Celtics, public safety officials, and all working to ensure a fun fan experience.”

"We're thrilled to have the Celtics back in the finals where they belong! We're excited to be having home games starting this Thursday night, as well as watch parties at TD Garden for away games,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our administration is working with our partners at the City and Celtics to make sure this is a wonderful, safe experience for all. Let’s add another banner to the rafters, and another generation of great memories for our state. Let’s Go Celtics!"

“Celtics fans are unrivaled when it comes to their passion and dedication, so we are excited for them to have a space to cheer from Boston while the team is on the road during the NBA Finals,” said Boston Celtics Team President Rich Gotham. “We extend our thanks to TD Garden and the City of Boston for providing this opportunity to bring the community together while supporting worthy organizations.”

"We are excited to bring fans together to celebrate and support the Boston Celtics during the NBA Finals," said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden and COO of the Boston Bruins. "This is an incredible opportunity for the community to come together at watch parties for Games 3 & 4 and experience the thrill of NBA Finals at TD Garden.”

The arena setup for the two watch parties will mirror a live NBA game experience, with Celtics entertainment, merchandise, and concessions. TD Garden’s food concession stands will be open with value items available for purchase. Bar service will also be open. There is no watch party planned for a potential Game 6. More details on the watch parties and ticket sales can be found here.

In addition to the watch parties, Mayor Wu announced Canal Street will be a Finals Hub for the first four games. The Mayor previously announced Canal Street as an outdoor gathering place for fans for the playoffs. It will now be closed again to vehicular traffic for the first two home and first two away games (on June 6, 9, 12, and June 14). This expansion for the NBA Finals games is free and open to the public and allows bars and restaurants to extend their capacity on to the street. As part of the Finals Hub, the Celtics in partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods will bring the Hoopbus to Canal Street.

“As the City Councilor for historic TD Garden and an eccentric Celtics fan, I'm proud that the City of Boston is working in partnership with TD Garden to deliver an incredible experience for residents, where their passion and fandom can come to life while our team is on the road for games 3 & 4,” said District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

“Many people don’t get the opportunity to experience going to a game at TD Garden, especially during the NBA Finals,” said John Borders IV, Boston’s Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. “For Mayor Wu and TD Garden to make this opportunity affordable and accessible, the watch parties mark an exciting moment to bring fans together in a unique way.”

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox shared BPD’s preparations ahead of the NBA Finals to ensure a safe and fun environment.

"As our Celtics lead us into the NBA Finals again, we remind our residents and visitors that Boston celebrates responsibly. We will have additional officers onhand to assist with public safety and traffic congestion. For the first two home games, street closures and times will be similar to other TD Garden events. For the first four games of the series, Canal Street will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to midnight," said Commissioner Michael A. Cox, Boston Police Department. "As far as tickets, we know everyone is excited and would love to watch the game firsthand, but we suggest fans buy from authorized vendors. Secondary sources can be risky and tickets could potentially be invalid or counterfeit."

Attendees are encouraged to take public transportation utilizing the Commuter Rail, the Green Line, and Orange Line diversion shuttle buses to get to TD Garden when possible. The MBTA will have portions of the Orange Line shut down for maintenance work.

