Largest US Retailers Driving Supercycle Replacements for mPOS in 2024-2026
The largest retailers are driving a Supercycle of replacements and new installations of mobile POS (mPOS) devices according to new research by IHL Group.
Early in COVID retailers and restaurants of all types deployed mPOS units to support click and collect orders. Those replacements and new generative AI assistant tools are driving increased adoption.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest retailers in the US and Canada are driving a Supercycle of replacements and new installations of mobile POS (mPOS) devices to in 2024-2026, according to new research by IHL Group. The latest North America mPOS Market Study reveals that 57% of Tier I retailers, with sales over $1b annually, are planning to make a new mPOS decision in 2024 with rollouts later in 2024 – 2026.
— Greg Buzek
“Similar to the way the early pandemic drove a major drive to laptop computers, that initial period also drove retailers and restaurants of all types to deploy mPOS units to support click and collect orders,” said Greg Buzek, President of IHL Group. “Those units are due to be replaced and as new generative AI assistant tools are being added to support associates, this is quickening the pace of upgrades.”
Overall, the study forecasts that the mPOS shipments will grow 25.1% in 2024, with the tablet form factor contributing 83.4% of the growth. Tablets are increasingly preferred by retailers for their versatility, functionality, and affordability.
The 2024 North American mPOS Market Study looks at the forecast for shipments and installed base for mobile units that can accept payment. The study covers various verticals, such as grocery, drug, convenience, specialty, hospitality, and others, and analyzes the market share, trends, and drivers of mPOS adoption in each segment.
The study also provides a comprehensive overview of the mPOS market in North America, including market size, growth rates, vendor rankings, and forecasts by vertical, segment, and form factor. It includes insights and recommendations for retailers and technology providers on how to leverage mPOS for competitive advantage.
And while not a vendor share study, it highlights total TAM opportunities for companies such as Zebra, Samsung, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, HP, Clover, Square and others.
The IHL North America mPOS Market Study is available immediately at https://www.ihlservices.com/product/north-america-mpos-market-growth-forecasts/
About IHL Group:
IHL Group is a leading global research and advisory firm specializing in retail technology and innovation. With a team of seasoned experts, IHL Group provides strategic guidance to retailers, technology vendors, and investors, enabling them to navigate the ever-changing retail landscape and achieve success in the digital era. For more information, visit www.ihlservices.com.
