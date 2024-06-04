WTRC Hosts College Graduations for Incarcerated Women

HENNING, Tenn. – The Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) hosted graduation ceremonies for 23 incarcerated women who completed post-secondary education programs last week.

Eight women received computer information technology certificates from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, five were awarded associate degrees in business administration from Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC), and eight received liberal arts certificates from Rhodes College.

“We begin preparing inmates for reentry on the day they first come into our custody, said TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada. "More than 200 degrees have been conferred in prisons across the state. This approach improves public safety by giving inmates the skills needed for success and reduces their likelihood of reoffending.”

The Tennessee Department of Correction partners with 12 colleges and universities to offer a range of degree programs across the state, including vocational certificates, associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees.

“It matters how people spend their time when they are serving a criminal sentence because it can help them avoid appearing in front of a judge in the future,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz, a keynote speaker at the DSCC graduation. “This occasion means you all are better prepared to be Tennesseans in our community again. That is a terrific thing that is worthy of celebrating.”

Since WTRC opened in 2016, 63 inmates have received college degrees or certificates through educational partnerships.

