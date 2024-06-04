Indie Documentary FRONT STAGE & BACK - Delightfully Tragic Comedy - ‘Makes It’ to VOD - Beginning June 11

Front Stage & Back - Poster/Box Front Stage & Back - New York actor Theodore Bouloukos.Voiceover Work Front Stage & Back - New York actor Theodore Bouloukos.Many Auditions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trailblazing independent film leader Random Media announces the video on demand/VOD debut of a delightfully unique documentary from director Charlie Williams, the poignant, funny, and unflinchingly honest FRONT STAGE & BACK , on major platforms beginning June 11, 2024. Produced by EXU Media and Cinomadic, it's a delightful character study of prolific 58-year-old New York actor Theodore Bouloukos, who has been in over a hundred-unheard-of-films.A uniquely engaging cinema verité, the film follows Bouloukos in his daily struggle to retain his integrity and keep his head above water in an industry that offers so much and gives him so little. Punctuated by clips from his many bizarre, totally anonymous films, Theo takes audiences on a muddled journey through painful auditions, low-paid jobs, and drunken dinner parties that describe his life in New York's Upper East Side, where he shares a small apartment with his brother.As his image gradually emerges on a portrait artist's canvas, the camera searches out the real story beyond this actor's resilience and flamboyant wit. It unfolds a tale of more profound hurt and familial complications. FRONT STAGE & BACK grapples with the human dilemma of self-definition, self-worth, and self-truth and explores the shaky foundations on which these are based.TRAILER: Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/891716884 . YouTube: https://youtu.be/wCtyqODH-JY?si=077zxYMtChcL3j90 LOGLINE: A warts and all comedic journey following a struggling 58-year-old New York actor who has been in over a hundred - unheard-of - films.FRONT STAGE & BACK-Documentary Info/Specs:Released by: Random MediaProduction Companies: EXU Media, CinomadicProduction Year: 2023Audio Language: English with Spanish subtitles availableAspect Ratio: 1.78:1 // Running Time: 93 MinCountry of Origin: USARating: Not Rated. Contains strong language/nudityGenre: Documentary/Independent/ComedyDirector: Charlie WilliamsProducers: Andres Torres, Bill Mack, Charlie WilliamsCast: Theodore BouloukosMusic: Anton FauveAvailability/Price: Video on Demand/VOD release is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.Website//Social Media:Official Site: https://www.frontstageandbackdocumentary.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076922345926 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/front.stage.and.back/ About Random Media:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.

