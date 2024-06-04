FWC: License-free Freshwater Fishing Weekend is June 8 and 9

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting another license-free freshwater fishing weekend on June 8 and 9.

Freshwater fishing is a fun activity for all ages to enjoy and there are many great locations across Florida to explore. Florida residents and visitors of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to try recreational fishing on this special weekend and the FWC has helpful resources for new anglers to get started.

Where to Fish

How to Fish

Get Involved

Fishing is fun no matter what you catch! Submit your catches for certificates and enter to win prizes through FWC’s Big Catch and TrophyCatch programs.

Largemouth bass are Florida’s most popular freshwater fish and if you catch one 8 pounds or heavier, submit it to TrophyCatch. There is a special promotion this season where pink-tagged bass are swimming and worth extra prizes in five waterbodies across the state. Try your luck and you could even win sunglasses just for fishing in these five waters!

All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply during license-free fishing weekend.

Keep the fun going all year and buy a recreational freshwater fishing license! To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.