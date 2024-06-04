CONVERGENT SCIENCE RELEASES ENHANCED VERSION OF ITS CLOUD COMPUTING PLATFORM
MADISON, WI, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convergent Science, creator of CONVERGE CFD software, recently released a new, upgraded version of its cloud computing platform, CONVERGE Horizon. In 2022, the company released the first version of CONVERGE Horizon to provide users of its CFD software convenient and affordable access to top-of-the-line computing hardware in the cloud.
The upgraded platform offers an enhanced user interface, additional hardware options, and a variety of new features. The new platform makes it easier for users to submit and monitor jobs and provides access to real-time billing and usage data. Additionally, users now have the ability to choose different data centers in which to store files and run jobs. The new platform provides up-to-date information on the hardware availability at each data center, enabling users to ensure they can quickly and reliably get access to the nodes they need for their simulations. The upgraded version of CONVERGE Horizon streamlines the setup process for organizations to get up and running on the platform and offers expanded collaborative capabilities with the ability to group users within an organization into teams with shared storage spaces.
The new release of CONVERGE Horizon also features expanded CONVERGE licensing options. Users have the opportunity to access CONVERGE licenses on demand, paying for only the software required for their current simulation workload. If an organization already has a conventional CONVERGE license hosted on an on-premise server, team members can check out licenses from that server to run jobs on CONVERGE Horizon. Organizations additionally have the option to host a conventional CONVERGE license directly on CONVERGE Horizon if they do not have on-premise servers. These flexible licensing options cater to organizations of all sizes with different levels of CFD usage.
CONVERGE Horizon offers both a web interface and a command-line interface to suit the preferences of different users. Furthermore, users can choose from different node types to meet the needs of their jobs, whether they have a small case with a high memory requirement or they want to take advantage of CONVERGE’s excellent parallel scaling to run a large job on multiple nodes.
“Our primary goal at Convergent Science is to help our clients run game-changing CFD simulations,” says Keith Richards, Co-Founder and Owner of Convergent Science. “Being able to access both software and hardware through a single vendor makes it that much easier for our clients to receive the tools and support they need to achieve their engineering goals. This new version of CONVERGE Horizon offers a significantly upgraded user experience and new features that allow users more hardware and software options and more control over their simulations.”
Visit the CONVERGE Horizon website to learn more.
About Convergent Science
Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Convergent Science is a global leader in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software. Our mission is to enable our customers to perform revolutionary CFD simulations by creating accurate, versatile, user-friendly software and providing unparalleled support.
Our flagship product, CONVERGE, is an innovative CFD software that eliminates the grid generation bottleneck through autonomous meshing and features a suite of advanced physical models, fully coupled detailed chemistry, and the ability to easily accommodate moving geometries. CONVERGE is revolutionizing the CFD industry and shifting the paradigm toward predictive CFD.
For more information about Convergent Science, please visit convergecfd.com.
Tiffany Cook
